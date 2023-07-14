We're seeking an experienced Revenue Operations professional to support our sales, marketing, customer solutions, and finance teams.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity is seeking an experienced Revenue Operations professional to support our sales, marketing, customer solutions, and finance teams. This is a temporary position that includes a training/onboarding period with our Director of RevOps before their parental leave.

This may be you:

Strong Excel / Google Sheets skills

Relentless attention to detail and love of process

Comfort working in a fast-paced environment

Experience calculating sales commissions, including plans with accelerators

Familiarity with account-based marketing/sales, product-led sales, subscription/recurring revenue business, and sales rules of engagement concepts

Expertise using (ideally administering) Salesforce campaign, opportunity, opportunity product, contract, account, lead, and contact objects; account and opportunity teams; reports and dashboards

Prior admin experience with Marketo, Outreach, Chorus, ZoomInfo, Clearbit, Zapier



Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.