Revenue Operations Manager

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

In this role, you will help shape how Sanity’s Go to Market teams leverage process and technology to grow revenue and create amazing customer experiences. This includes the end to end customer journey, from Awareness, to Pipeline, to Close, to Cash and through Renewal. You’ll report to the Director of Revenue Operations and work closely with the leaders of Growth, Demand Generation, Sales Development, Sales, Enablement and Customer Solutions, as well as be the day to day support for the GTM team. You will own GTM Systems, ensuring that our technology aligns to our defined process and strategy.

GTM team support

Be the point person for our GTM teams, helping remove blockers and accelerate their ability to grow revenue

Manage and track issues raised by the GTM teams, ensuring timely resolution

GTM Systems Administration

Serve as the lead administrator for critical GTM tools like Salesforce.com, Marketo, Leandata, Zoominfo, Outreach, Chorus

Continuously enhance system architecture aligned to evolving strategies and processes

GTM Process Development

Analyze GTM Data, Build SFDC Reports/Dashboards, assist Dir of Revops with Quarterly Business Review reporting and Annual Planning.

Define process improvements to enable the business to hit revenue goals, usually aligned to learnings from QBRs and quarterly goals.

Develop and refine revenue workflows, including the Product Led Growth Funnel, Demand Generation Campaigns, Sales Process, Customer Onboarding, Renewal and Retention programs and Partner/Agency process.

Continuously measure our programs to ensure what was built is helping us accomplish the intended outcome

Based in: North America - Eastern Time Zone

Expert administration of GTM tools, especially SFDC, Marketo and Outreach

Proven experience owning Revenue Operations projects end to end, from defining the process/solution through to implementation and measurement of intended outcomes

Strong B2B SaaS GTM understanding

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

5+ years of Revenue Operations experience

Concise and clear verbal and written communication

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.