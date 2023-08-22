We are looking to add to our Sales Development team in EMEA to help shape our global sales team!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a member of our early stage Sales Development Representative (SDR) team, you will continue to build the infrastructure and operational excellence for our Sales Development activities in EMEA. You will play a critical role in Sanity's sales and marketing efforts. Your primary responsibility is to identify and generate potential leads or prospects for the EMEA sales team. SDRs focus on qualifying leads and nurturing them through the initial stages of the sales funnel, ultimately setting up appointments or discovery calls for the sales team.

What you will be doing

Utilizing and maintaining tools: SFDC, Outreach, LI Sales Nav, Zoominfo, G-Suite, Slack.

SFDC, Outreach, LI Sales Nav, Zoominfo, G-Suite, Slack. Create a sustainable sales pipeline and process: achieve consistent monthly/quarterly quota attainment.

achieve consistent monthly/quarterly quota attainment. Prospecting and Lead Generation: SDRs are responsible for identifying and researching potential leads within the target market. They often use various tools, databases, and social media platforms to find contacts and companies that might be interested in the company's products or services.

SDRs are responsible for identifying and researching potential leads within the target market. They often use various tools, databases, and social media platforms to find contacts and companies that might be interested in the company's products or services. Outreach and Communication: SDRs initiate contact with leads through various channels, such as email, phone calls, social media, and even in-person events. They aim to engage prospects in meaningful conversations to understand their needs and pain points.

SDRs initiate contact with leads through various channels, such as email, phone calls, social media, and even in-person events. They aim to engage prospects in meaningful conversations to understand their needs and pain points. Qualification: SDRs qualify leads to determine if they are a good fit for Sanity's offerings. This involves asking probing questions, understanding the prospect's challenges, and assessing their potential to become paying customers.

SDRs qualify leads to determine if they are a good fit for Sanity's offerings. This involves asking probing questions, understanding the prospect's challenges, and assessing their potential to become paying customers. Educating Prospects: SDRs provide prospects with information about the Sanity's products, services, and value proposition. They articulate how the company's solutions can address the prospect's specific needs and challenges.

SDRs provide prospects with information about the Sanity's products, services, and value proposition. They articulate how the company's solutions can address the prospect's specific needs and challenges. Setting Appointments/Demos: One of the primary goals of an SDR is to set up appointments or product demonstrations with qualified leads for the sales team. This involves coordinating schedules, sending calendar invites, and ensuring prospects are well-prepared for the meeting.

One of the primary goals of an SDR is to set up appointments or product demonstrations with qualified leads for the sales team. This involves coordinating schedules, sending calendar invites, and ensuring prospects are well-prepared for the meeting. Lead Nurturing: Not all leads are immediately ready to make a purchasing decision. SDRs maintain regular contact with leads who are not yet ready to buy, nurturing the relationship over time by sharing relevant content and insights.

Not all leads are immediately ready to make a purchasing decision. SDRs maintain regular contact with leads who are not yet ready to buy, nurturing the relationship over time by sharing relevant content and insights. Data Management: SDRs often use Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to track and manage their interactions with leads. They keep detailed records of conversations, actions taken, and relevant information to provide the sales team with a comprehensive view of each lead's history.

SDRs often use Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems to track and manage their interactions with leads. They keep detailed records of conversations, actions taken, and relevant information to provide the sales team with a comprehensive view of each lead's history. Collaboration with Sales Team: SDRs work closely with the sales team to ensure a smooth handoff of qualified leads. They provide context about the prospect's needs, challenges, and interactions, enabling the sales team to tailor their approach effectively.

SDRs work closely with the sales team to ensure a smooth handoff of qualified leads. They provide context about the prospect's needs, challenges, and interactions, enabling the sales team to tailor their approach effectively. Feedback Loop: SDRs often have valuable insights into the types of objections, questions, or concerns prospects raise during initial conversations. They share this feedback with the marketing and product teams to refine messaging, improve targeting, and enhance product offerings.

SDRs often have valuable insights into the types of objections, questions, or concerns prospects raise during initial conversations. They share this feedback with the marketing and product teams to refine messaging, improve targeting, and enhance product offerings. Continuous Learning: The CMS industry is dynamic, and SDRs need to stay updated on industry trends, the company's products, and the competitive landscape.

This may be you

Outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

Proven experience in Sales Development or Sales at a SaaS company.

Proven interest and knowledge of developer-oriented SaaS tools.

Organized with a strong attention to details. Strong self organizer.

An ability to understand technical software / developer-tools.

Entrepreneurial mindset, passion for finding solutions to problems.

There are many roads leading up to being a Sales Development Representative. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Europe (UK, Norway, Sweden or Germany)

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply now

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.