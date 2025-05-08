Sales Development Representative (Outbound/Enterprise), Benelux

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re hiring a Sales Development Representative to join our European Sales Team, focusing on the Benelux region. SDRs are key to our product adoption and company growth. In this role, you will build a pipeline of qualified business through cold calling, emailing, and social selling, and working closely with cross-functional teams. This is an opportunity to join a high-growth startup and have a direct impact on our go-to-market success.

Engage with and Qualify Prospects : Initiate conversations with potential customers via outreach channels including phone, email, and LinkedIn. Uncover business challenges and qualify leads to ensure a strong, high-quality pipeline.

Become a Product Expert : Develop a deep understanding of Sanity’s platform, especially our unique ‘content to data’ approach and effectively communicate benefits to technical and business stakeholders to generate interest.

Collaborate Across Teams: Partner closely with marketing to refine messaging on real-time feedback and with sales to ensure smooth opportunity handovers. Your frontline insight will help shape our messaging, strategy, and product roadmap.

Master the Tech Stack : Use Salesforce, Outreach, LinkedIn, and other engagement tools to drive and manage your pipeline, track progress, and optimize your workflow. You will be responsible for logging activities, managing prospect follow-ups and maintaining clean, actionable data.

Help Shape the SDR Playbook: As part of a growing team, your ideas and feedback will influence how we scale outreach, optimize processes, and refine Sanity’s sales motion.

Share Market Intelligence: Document and relay insights from your conversations to help Sanity’s GTM organization stay current on trends and developer tooling landscape.

Remote in Europe

Driven and motivated by a quota.

Experience in a Sales Development or SaaS sales role, ideally with exposure to technical products or developer tooling.

A strong communicator who speaks and writes well, with the ability to adapt your message to different audiences.

Naturally collaborative, you enjoy working closely with a team, sharing what’s working and learning from others.

Open to feedback and continuous improvement, you actively seek input and use it to improve your craft.

Comfortable in a fast-moving environment where you may need to shift gears and test new approaches.

Strategic in your thinking, you look for patterns in customer conversations and use that insight to refine your messaging and targeting.

Persevering, you understand that success in sales comes from consistent effort over time.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program





Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.