Are you ready to drive sales excellence? As the Sales Enablement Manager at Sanity.io, you'll be at the forefront of empowering our sales teams. Your mission? To create and refine cutting-edge strategies that equip our sales team with the right knowledge, tools, and resources they need to excel and skyrocket revenue growth. Join us and be a driving force behind our success!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As the Sales Enablement Manager at Sanity.io, you will play a critical role in ensuring the success of our sales teams by developing, implementing, and continuously improving sales enablement strategies. Your primary focus will be to equip our sales professionals with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to excel in their roles and drive revenue growth.

What you will be doing

Sales Training and Development:

Develop and deliver comprehensive training programs for the sales team, covering product knowledge, industry trends, sales techniques, and objection handling.

Create and maintain a robust onboarding program for new sales hires to accelerate their time-to-productivity.

Continuously assess the training needs of the sales team and adapt programs accordingly.

Content and Resource Creation:

Collaborate with marketing, product, and subject matter experts to create sales collateral, presentations, and other resources that support the sales process.

Ensure that the sales team has easy access to up-to-date product information and competitive intelligence.

Sales Process Optimization:

Work closely with sales leadership to define and document the sales process and identify areas for improvement.

Implement tools and technologies that streamline the sales process, such as various sales tools, sales automation, and analytics platforms.

Analyze sales data to identify trends, bottlenecks, and opportunities for optimization.

Sales Communication:

Foster strong communication and alignment between sales and other departments, including marketing, product development, and customer success.

Conduct regular sales meetings, training sessions, and knowledge-sharing sessions.

Act as a liaison between the sales team and other departments to ensure effective cross-functional collaboration.

This may be you

Proven experience in sales enablement or a related role within a B2B SaaS or technology company.

Strong understanding of sales processes, methodologies, and tools. Excellent communication and presentation skills.

Analytical and data-driven mindset.

Proficiency in using sales enablement and sales tools.

Strong project management skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.

Bachelor's degree in business, marketing, or a related field (MBA is a plus).

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.