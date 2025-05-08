Sales Operations and Deal Desk Manager

At Sanity, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like Linear, Figma, Cursor, Riot Games, Anthropic, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

Sanity is seeking a self starter to own Deal Operations across our most complex, enterprise customers who are using Sanity for global Content Operations.

As a Sales Operations & Deal Desk Manager, you will shape how Sanity scales revenue. You’ll design and run the systems and processes that enable our enterprise sales teams to move fast, close with confidence, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. This role sits at the center of Sales, Finance, Security, RevOps, and Product—providing the connective tissue that keeps our quote-to-cash engine running smoothly and accurately as we grow.

Day to day Deal Operations Serve as the primary partner to sales reps for structuring, pricing, and navigating complex enterprise deals—removing friction and helping teams close faster. Guide the creation of compliant, accurate quotes and contracts, ensuring every deal meets Sanity’s commercial, legal, and security standards. Support non-standard deal structures, bringing clarity and recommendations that balance customer needs with business goals.

Order Booking and Provisioning Maintain reporting and deal data across Salesforce, DealHub, NetSuite, and internal systems to ensure confident forecasting and clean downstream operations. Review, approve, and provision won deals to ensure seamless handoff to Finance, RevOps, and Product teams. Lead initiatives to maintain and improve data quality across customer records and system workflows.

Deal Desk Process Definition, Improvement and Maintenance Streamline approvals, reduce cycle times, and improve rep productivity through well-designed workflows and clear documentation. Partner with Sales Leadership on pricing strategy, discount frameworks, and scalable commercial guidelines. Recommend enhancements and roadmap priorities for Deal Desk tools—including Salesforce, CPQ, CLM, and supporting platforms. Continuously improve the quote-to-cash experience through audits, change management, and cross-functional collaboration.



Based in North America.

4+ years of experience in Sales Operations, Revenue Operations or Deal Desk roles specifically supporting complex, enterprise sales

Proven experience supporting and structuring complex enterprise deals, including Fortune 500 / Global 2000 customers.

Strong communication skills, with the ability to clearly explain deal structures, processes, and decisions to both technical and non-technical partners.

A detail-oriented problem solver with exceptional organizational and time-management skills.

Hands-on software administration experience in Salesforce and CPQ, along with familiarity across the broader quote-to-cash ecosystem (e.g., DealHub, NetSuite, CLM tools).

Experience working in high-growth SaaS or AI-driven technology environments.

Comfortable partnering with Sales Leadership on pricing strategy, discount frameworks, and commercial term guidance.

Adept at navigating cross-functional collaboration with Sales, Finance, Security, Product, and RevOps.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary



Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.