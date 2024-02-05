We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Sales Operations Manager to join our Sales team!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As as Sales Operations Manager you will optimize our sales procedures, boost sales effectiveness, and guarantee smooth operations throughout the sales department. The role entails strategic planning, managing CRM systems, analyzing sales data, and adopting top-notch strategies to propel sales expansion.

What you will be doing

Develop and implement strategic sales plans that align with business goals.

Streamline sales processes and methodologies to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

Track all sales metrics and identify inefficiencies and opportunities.

Analyze sales data and metrics to identify trends, forecast sales, and provide actionable insights to the sales team and management.

Work closely with the sales, marketing, and product teams to align goals and strategies.

Provide training and support to the sales team on best practices and tools.

Monitor sales performance, set KPIs, and implement performance improvement plans as needed.

Conduct market research to identify new opportunities, competitive landscape, and customer needs.

Continually assess and improve sales operations processes to increase efficiency and sales effectiveness.

Report and present Board and Investor data.

This may be you

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Sales, Marketing, or a related field.

Proven experience in sales operations, preferably in the SaaS/product/software industry.

Strong analytical skills with the ability to interpret data and generate insights.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational and project management abilities.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and manage multiple priorities.

There are many roads leading up to being a Sales Operations Manager. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in the United States .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.