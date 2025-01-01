Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

The Senior Accountant will report to the US Accounting Manager and play a key role within the Accounting team. We are looking for a highly motivated individual with a strong operational and general accounting background who thrives in a fast-paced startup environment.

The ideal candidate is a self-starter with a strong work ethic, an action-driven mindset, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing priorities and methods. This role requires excellent communication skills, the ability to manage multiple priorities, and a proactive approach to contributing to the success of the accounting team.

This is a hands-on position that involves general accounting and operational processes, supporting and running daily accounting functions, and assisting with ad-hoc projects and annual audits. Additionally, this role includes various administrative responsibilities in partnership with teams across the company.

Day to day operations Oversee and execute core accounting functions, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and compliance with company policies and GAAP.

Accounts Receivable Manage the full cycle of accounts receivable, including monitoring collections and contract renewals in collaboration with the Sales team. Review and issue customer invoices with accuracy, addressing customer inquiries promptly to ensure a seamless billing process.

Accounts Payable Oversee the full accounts payable cycle, ensuring vendor bills are reviewed for accuracy and properly classified by GL account and department. Manage vendor relationships, resolve payment issues efficiently, and ensure timely processing of payables. Administer the AP system and oversee virtual credit card (VCC) processes. Review internal employee expense reports.

Month-End Close/General Accounting Review and resolve monthly cash and credit card reconciliations to ensure accuracy and completeness. Reconciliation for Balance Sheet & Income Statement accounts,including prepaids, accruals, fixed assets and operating expense allocations. Assist with deferred revenue schedules and ensure compliance with ASC 606 revenue recognition standards. Support revenue-related reconciliations and collaborate cross-functionally to maintain accurate financial reporting. Assess and maintain the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts, ensuring appropriate reserve levels based on aging analysis and risk assessment. Manage inter-company receivables and payables, ensuring accurate recording, reconciliation, and compliance with company policies. Assist with monthly flux analysis for the balance sheet and income statement, identifying key variances and financial trends.

Ad-Hoc Projects Support internal and external audits, including preparing documentation and responding to auditor requests. Assist with the implementation and maintenance of accounting-related software to enhance efficiency and accuracy. Take ownership of additional accounting projects as needed to support business growth and operational improvements.



Location : Based in the continental United States, with a preference for SF/Bay Area

Education : BS/BA degree in Accounting, Economics, Finance, or a related field.

Experience : 4+ years of accounting experience, preferably in a high-growth or fast-paced startup environment, with a strong emphasis on operational accounting. OR 2 busy seasons with a public accounting firm and 1+ years of accounting experience, preferably in a high-growth or fast-paced startup environment. Global accounting experience is a plus.

Technical Skills : Experience with NetSuite and Airbase (or similar payment tools) is preferred.

Accounting Knowledge : Solid understanding of full-cycle accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) processes, along with core GAAP such as debits, credits, prepaid expenses, accruals, and financial statement preparation.

Communication : Strong written and verbal communication skills are essential for this hybrid role.

Team Player : Comfortable working in a remote/hybrid environment and collaborating across departments.

Attention to Detail : Highly structured, organized, and detail-oriented.

Work Ethic : Hardworking, proactive, and willing to roll up your sleeves to tackle any task.

Curiosity & Initiative: Eager to ask questions, challenge the status quo, and contribute ideas to improve processes.

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team committed to your success.

A positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that fosters long-term professional and personal growth.

The opportunity to collaborate with a diverse, global team and work with innovative customers worldwide.

Comprehensive health plans and additional perks to support your well-being.

A healthy work-life balance that respects individual and family needs.

A competitive location-based salary and stock options program, ensuring you share in our success.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.