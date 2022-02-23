We're looking for a Senior Analytics Engineer to help us build infrastructure, and establish operational excellence for our data

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



About the role

In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the initial processes, infrastructure, and establishing operational excellence for data at Sanity. This includes learning how leading developer-oriented SaaS companies run their data tech stacks and drive the necessary changes for Sanity. You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of modern analytics engineering stack and implement them with a long term vision to create a data driven organization.

What you will be doing

Collaborate with different teams and stakeholders to enable data-driven decision-making in the Organization

Lead prioritization together with the respective teams to ensure they are enabled to use data and insights to optimize their workflows

Develop advanced data models in SQL, add new data sources and enable other teams to turn those data products into insights, analyses, and dashboards

Developing and implementing best practices, development standards & guidelines to be used by entire data analytics team.

Own, build and monitor core data pipelines and infrastructure specific to ETL/ELT and be the expert in scalable data modeling

Implement code and data modeling standards in the team to enable others to build modular, optimized and efficient pipelines

Participate in code & design review. You always respect and contribute the standards set by the team and help everyone in achieving better results

Be proactive in business specific discussions with the stakeholders, understand the requirements and capture key deliverables by translating them into technical requirements

This may be you

4+ years of experience in data modelling as an Analytics Engineer, Data Engineer, BI Engineer or similar, ideally with dbt

Experienced in advance data modelling - you take raw data from different sources and turn them into optimized data model that scales

Advanced SQL skills- you can solve the problem with most efficient SQL considering the underlying data warehouse, data volume and loading methods.

You have the drive and know-how in building a data warehouse and implementing visualization tools for stakeholders from across an organization (Sales, Marketing, Finance, Product, and Engineering). You have either led or assisted in designing data warehouses and/or data lakes

You can select and implement the right data pipeline tool for the job, such as dbt, Stitch, Segment, and Zapier. You are familiar with data orchestration best practices, such as the proper use of Apache Airflow or similar workflow software.

You have a track record of informing business decisions and steering growth with data. You have experience defining, tracking, and maintaining key metrics across the business.

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment

Strong communication skills in explaining complex problems to technical and business users in a simple manner

Experience working with data exploration and visualization tools such as Looker, Tableau and Superset

You are familiar with version control best practices that ensure high-quality data pipelines.

There are many roads leading up to being an Analytics Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be out of SOMA in San Francisco or remote in the US. If based remotely, you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.