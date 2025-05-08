At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.

We’re growing our Customer Solutions team and looking for a Senior Content Operations Specialist who will act as a strategic advisor to our customers. This is a consultative role that helps organizations reimagine how content flows across their systems, teams, and digital experiences using Sanity.

As a Senior Content Operations Specialist, you’ll work directly with Sanity’s enterprise customers to guide them through content strategy, operational design, and implementation best practices. You will be the bridge between business goals, editorial processes, and technical delivery — helping customers define how to work smarter and scale effectively with Sanity.

This role is perfect for someone who thrives on solving complex problems, loves optimizing how teams work with content, and wants to shape the future of content operations across industries.

Consult and advise: Serve as a trusted content operations advisor for Sanity’s enterprise customers. Help them design and evolve content models, governance strategies, and workflows tailored to their business.

Design operating frameworks: Assess current-state processes and tools, then design and recommend scalable, future-ready content operations strategies.

Translate business needs into structure: Work with customer teams to translate editorial, marketing, and digital content needs into structured content systems using Sanity.

Collaborate cross-functionally: Partner with Sales, Solution Engineers, Solution Architects, Customer Success, and Product teams to deliver cohesive, high-impact solutions.

Enable and educate: Conduct workshops, write guides, and support customers in adopting best practices in structured content, metadata, reuse, localization, and collaboration.

Drive maturity and innovation: Champion operational excellence, helping our customers evolve their internal content practices and use Sanity to its full potential.

5+ years in content operations, digital content strategy, content systems consulting, or similar roles – ideally in an enterprise or SaaS context.

Deep experience designing and optimizing content workflows, governance models, and editorial processes.

Familiar with modern content platforms, structured content, and component-based content architecture.

Experience working with CMSs, DAMs, and headless architectures – bonus if you’ve worked with Sanity or similar platforms.

Strategic thinker with a passion for improving how teams create, manage, and deliver content at scale.

Skilled communicator, facilitator, and collaborator – able to work effectively with both business stakeholders and technical teams.

Comfortable in client-facing and consultative roles, and excited to help shape customer success through content excellence.

Based in the US, Canada, or Europe

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.