At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.
We’re growing our Customer Solutions team and looking for a Senior Content Operations Specialist who will act as a strategic advisor to our customers. This is a consultative role that helps organizations reimagine how content flows across their systems, teams, and digital experiences using Sanity.
As a Senior Content Operations Specialist, you’ll work directly with Sanity’s enterprise customers to guide them through content strategy, operational design, and implementation best practices. You will be the bridge between business goals, editorial processes, and technical delivery — helping customers define how to work smarter and scale effectively with Sanity.
This role is perfect for someone who thrives on solving complex problems, loves optimizing how teams work with content, and wants to shape the future of content operations across industries.
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.
