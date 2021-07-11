We're looking for a CSM to own our customer relationships and ensure existing customers are successful while sustaining and growing their business.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a content platform that’s replacing traditional and headless CMSes in digital solutions at organizations like Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow.

By treating content as data and enabling customers to create tailored content authoring experiences, modern organizations use Sanity to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, Twitter, and Medium founders, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital products stack.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As one of our early hires for CS in the EU, you will be part of a fast-growing team iterating and improving processes that lead to successful long-term relationships with our customers. This includes our post-sales activities, creating and maintaining a relationship with enterprise customers, and ensuring repeatable business, growth, and satisfaction.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and enjoy helping customers be successful with their implementation and beyond. You are passionate about content and how technology can unlock value in the content space and are excited to work on a newer team where your voice and input will be valued.

What you will be doing

Create a healthy relationship with our enterprise clients, understanding their evolving business needs and how Sanity can support them by driving long-term customer retention, adoption, and expansion

Onboard new clients through successful implementation, special requests, escalations, and feature requests

Articulate customer requirements and needs through a deep understanding of customer strategies, pain points, and success criteria.

Communicate both technical and business concepts to external stakeholders at all levels with issues around risk, concerns, or successes (launches, milestones, production-ready etc)

Own gross and net retention within your assigned accounts, partnering with Solution Engineering and Sales, resulting in expansion, satisfaction, and high retention.

Iterate and develop new and current processes and materials within the CS function and provide helpful feedback to facilitate change

Lead QBRs and EBRs and coordinate touch points with customers on a recurring basis to ensure ongoing customer contact, communication, and proactive outreach

Consistently maintain timely data and updates in tools (including CSM Database) and processes to ensure full customer information

This may be you

6+ years in Customer Success

Prior knowledge of web development, web-based tools, and platforms, content management systems, headless CMS, content strategies, or eCommerce platforms

Proven experience owning strong gross and net retention rates

Demonstrated ability to communicate both technical and business concepts

Drive long-term customer adoption and expansion through scalable onboarding with multiple departments and use cases

Self-learner and self-starter, able to become a product expert and customer advocate

Ability to work cross-departmentally with internal teams such as Sales, Solution Engineering, Product, and Support

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Strong organization and detail-oriented skills

Proven interest and knowledge of developer-oriented SaaS tools

Experience with technology architectures a plus

Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

You will be based out of Oslo, Norway or remotely in Europe. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) and San Francisco (CA) from time to time

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote

Parental leave and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.