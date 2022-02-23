We're looking for a Senior Data Analyst for Marketing & Sales to help us build infrastructure, and establish operational excellence for our data.

Who are we?



Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



About the role

In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the initial processes, dashboards, infrastructure, and establishing marketing & sales excellence using data at Sanity. This includes learning how leading developer-oriented SaaS companies run their data tech stacks and drive the necessary changes for Sanity.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of modern analytics stack and implement them with a long term vision to create a data driven organization.

What you will be doing

Analytical Thought Leadership : Provide guidance and mentorship to new team members on best practices for experimentation in the marketing space.

Provide guidance and mentorship to new team members on best practices for experimentation in the marketing space. Business Performance Reporting, Visualization, and Regression Management: Be the primary partner for cross-functional stakeholders to understand key business trends on the platform. When KPIs is ahead or behind expectations, dig in to drive meaningful, actionable insights that help the business performance improve or double-down on success.

Creation of New Reporting : Partner with stakeholders to create new dashboards that will be used day-to-day by the cross-functional teams.

Partner with stakeholders to create new dashboards that will be used day-to-day by the cross-functional teams. Enhancing and Refining data model : Help improve the underlying data model and processes that impact data analysis, dashboard creation and reporting.

Help improve the underlying data model and processes that impact data analysis, dashboard creation and reporting. Deep-Dive Analysis: Analyze user behavior to identify patterns, uncover opportunities, and create a shared understanding of how our users are engaging with the platform to drive decision making in Marketing teams.

Forecasting, and Opportunity Sizing: Both to set goals and help evaluate potential opportunities, this analyst will be tasked with forecasting and opportunity sizing. This will help business stakeholders evaluate trade-offs in different approaches, and create targets for driving business performance.

Partnership: Partner closely with business stakeholders to identify and unlock opportunities, and with other data team members to improve platform capabilities around data modeling, testing, data visualization, and data architecture.

This may be you

4+ years of analytical experience as a data analyst, data scientist, BI analyst or similar.

Experience using SQL and Python/R. Knowledge of SQL up to CTEs and window functions.

Familiarity with data exploration and data visualization tools like Tableau, Looker, etc.

Ability to think strategically, analyze and interpret market and consumer information.

Strong communication skills, as well as written and verbal presentation skills.

You have a track record of informing business decisions and steering growth with data.

Experience defining, tracking, and maintaining key metrics across the business.

Strong communication skills in explaining complex problems to technical and business users in a simple manner.

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience working with dbt and notebook solutions like Jupyter Notebooks.

Experience with version control best practices that ensure high-quality data pipelines.

Exposure to Salesforce, Braze and other customer relationship management tooling.

Product or growth analytics experience to measure impact of changes within Sanity to drive growth and retain customers.

Understanding of statistical concepts and eliminating inherent biases from insights & hypotheses.

Exposure to querying data at scale using cloud data warehouse solutions from AWS or GCP.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Data Analyst. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be out of SOMA in San Francisco or remote in the US. If based remotely, you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.