Senior Data Engineer

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

We are seeking a talented and experienced Data Engineer to join our growing data team at a pivotal time in our development. As a key member of our data engineering team, you'll help scale and evolve our data infrastructure to ensure Sanity can make better data-driven decisions.

This is an opportunity to work on mission-critical data systems that power our B2B SaaS platform. You'll improve our data pipelines, optimize data models, and strengthen our analytics capabilities using modern tools like Airflow, BigQuery, DBT, and RudderStack. Working closely with engineers, analysts, and business stakeholders across US and European time zones, you'll help foster a data-driven culture by making data more accessible, reliable, and actionable across the organization.

If you're passionate about solving complex data challenges, have experience scaling data infrastructure in B2B environments, and want to make a significant impact at a fast-growing company, we want to talk to you. This role offers the perfect blend of technical depth and strategic influence, allowing you to shape how Sanity leverages data to drive business success.

Data Infrastructure & ETL Development

Design, develop, and maintain scalable ETL/ELT pipelines to ensure data is efficiently processed, transformed, and made available across the company.

Collaborate with engineering teams to implement and scale product telemetry across our product surfaces.

Develop and maintain data models in BigQuery that balance performance, cost, and usability.

Establish best practices for data ingestion, transformation, and orchestration, ensuring reliability and efficiency.

Orchestrate data workflows to reduce manual effort, improve efficiency, and maintain high data quality standards.

Collaboration & Cross-Team Partnerships

Work closely with data analysts, engineers, and other internal stakeholders to understand their data needs and design robust pipelines that support data-driven decision-making.

Build scalable and flexible data solutions that address both current business requirements and future growth needs.

Partner with engineering, growth, and product teams to enhance data accessibility and usability.

Continuous Improvement & Scalability

Monitor and optimize data pipeline performance and costs as data volumes grow.

Implement and maintain data quality frameworks and testing practices.

Contribute to the evolution of our data infrastructure through careful evaluation of new tools and technologies.

Help establish data engineering best practices that scale with our growing business needs.

Remote in the United States/Canada or onsite in San Francisco.

4+ years of experience building data pipelines at scale, with deep expertise in SQL, Python, and Node.js/TypeScript for data engineering workflows.

Proactive mindset with exceptional attention to detail, particularly in maintaining comprehensive documentation and data lineage.

Strong communication skills with demonstrated ability to collaborate effectively across US and European time zones.

Production experience with workflow orchestration tools like Airflow, and customer data platforms like RudderStack, ideally in a B2B SaaS environment.

Proven experience integrating and maintaining data flows with CRM systems like Salesforce, Marketo, or HubSpot.

Track record of building reliable data infrastructure that supports rapid business growth and evolving analytics needs.

Experience implementing data quality frameworks and monitoring systems to ensure reliable data delivery to stakeholders.

Nice to have:

Experience with product analytics tools like Amplitude, Mixpanel, or PostHog.

Experience with Google Cloud Platform and BigQuery.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



Opportunity to evolve and scale our data infrastructure to support rapid company growth

Work directly with engineering and product leadership to drive and execute on the company's data strategy

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

A positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.