Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



In this role, you will be part of the early team building out the key product insights, experimentation, dashboards and establishing product excellence using data at Sanity. This includes learning how leading developer-oriented SaaS companies run their data tech stacks and drive the necessary changes for Sanity.

You will work with our Director of Data Analytics to build/contribute to our insights repository with industry best practice, extract insights from user data to influence the product roadmap, design experiments to measure product impact, and develop data science models to follow-up on the insights. You will take a leading role in defining how we leverage data at Sanity, propose approaches, and drive them to completion.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and want to get a great understanding of modern analytics stack and implement them with a long term vision to create a data driven organization.

Conduct exploratory analysis to uncover the drivers of user engagement and retention, and produce actionable recommendations

Guide the instrumentation, testing, and analysis of new features in collaboration with the Product Team. Set company standards on experimentation setup and measurement.

Advise the engineering, product, and design teams on event tracking, ensuring standardization across the platform and products

Partner with the product team to build on their success metrics and inform their road-mapping decisions

Collaborate with our Engineers to drive improvements in data quality for reporting and ad hoc analysis

Assist in operationalizing up our BI tool, Looker, to make it easily explorable and actionable for internal end users

Collaborate with stakeholders across the business to create repeatable, standardized analytics that drive strategy and decision making processes

Conduct end-to-end projects to uncover insights and drive product driven engagement at Sanity

Actively contribute in building analytics processes and data culture dissemination across the company e.g. define and rollout out new North Star Metric

Research and make recommendations on best practices for our data tech stack

Mentor more junior teammates

Bachelor or Master’s degree in Statistics, Applied Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or other quantitative field, or equivalent experience

4+ years of full-time work experience as a Data Analyst or Data Scientist at a platform or product-first company

Demonstrated experience extracting, manipulating, and analyzing complex data using SQL and R/Python

Experience working with core product analytics tools like Amplitude

Familiarity with data exploration and data visualization tools like Tableau, Looker, etc.

Exposure to querying data at scale using cloud data warehouse solutions from AWS, Snowflake, GCP or similar

Deep understanding and working knowledge of statistical analysis techniques such as hypothesis testing and regression analysis

Expert in communication, with a consistent track record of partnering across various teams and disciplines

Experience defining, tracking, and maintaining key metrics across the business

Structured way of working with ability to handle and prioritize initiatives well in an ambiguous environment

Experience working with dbt and notebooks like Jupyter

Hands-on experience cleaning and aggregating large data sets for analysis and visualization (AIrflow/SQL/MapReduce)

Experience with version control best practices that ensure high-quality PRs

Experience building foundational prediction, classification and/or forecast model

Prior experience at a SaaS company

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Data Scientist. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture

You will be out of SOMA in San Francisco or remote in the US. If based remotely, you will also have the opportunity to work from our offices from time to time.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.