Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

As a Senior Demand Generation Manager, you will drive pipeline through multi-channel demand generation programs while owning and executing event marketing efforts. Working closely with two other Senior Demand Generation Managers and cross-functional marketing teams, you’ll ensure alignment across campaigns, webinars, and events.

Over the next 12 months, you’ll take on a mix of demand gen initiatives and event execution, with a growing focus on scaling and optimizing Sanity’s event strategy, which may expand significantly beyond the current 2-3 large events per year.

Plan and execute demand generation campaigns, including content syndication, email marketing, and nurture programs.

Lead and manage Sanity’s event marketing, including logistics for trade shows, field events, and sponsored industry events.

Own webinar execution, ensuring alignment with demand gen goals.

Collaborate with sales and marketing teams to maximize event impact on pipeline and lead conversion.

Analyze performance metrics and optimize programs for greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Plan and manage the execution of marketing programs, including events, webinars, and integrated campaigns, ensuring alignment with the Demand Generation strategy.

Coordinate logistics for in-person and virtual events, including vendor relationships, budgets, timelines, and deliverables.

Partner with internal teams (Content, Product Marketing, Sales) to align messaging, creative assets, and goals for each program.

Develop and maintain a comprehensive marketing program calendar to ensure visibility and coordination across teams.

Track, measure, and report on the performance of marketing programs to provide insights and recommendations for optimization.

Collaborate with Sales to ensure marketing programs support pipeline generation and conversion efforts.

Manage and streamline program workflows, ensuring all stakeholders are aligned and deliverables are met.

Continuously improve program processes for efficiency and scalability.

5+ years of experience in demand generation or event marketing within SaaS or developer-focused industries.

Event marketing experience is required, with a strong interest in expanding expertise in this area.

Strong communicator, able to effectively align stakeholders and collaborate across teams.

Proven ability to execute campaigns, driving pipeline through multi-channel programs.

Highly collaborative, with the ability to work across marketing, sales, and product teams.

Data-driven mindset, with experience measuring and optimizing marketing performance.

Familiarity with marketing automation and CRM tools (e.g., Marketo, Salesforce).

Ability to travel for in-person events as needed.

Must be based in the U.S. (East Coast only).

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote-first work environment.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive location-based salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.