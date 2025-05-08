At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like Anthropic, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.

The Documentation team is responsible for ensuring developers can discover, learn, and succeed with Sanity. We need exceptional documentation that not only teaches but also demonstrates the technical excellence and developer experience that sets Sanity apart.

In this role, you'll bridge the gap between technical writing and engineering to further develop our documentation into a world-class developer resource. You'll create documentation that developers love while building the tools and systems that make our documentation site (sanity.io/docs) a showcase of what's possible with Sanity.

Your work will directly impact developer success, reduce support burden, and serve as both a learning resource and a reference implementation for what developers can achieve with our platform. You'll work at the intersection of content and code alongside two other technical writers, ensuring our documentation is as powerful and flexible as the platform it describes.

Maintain and develop our Next.js + Sanity docs site , ensuring performance, accessibility, and best practices.

Build documentation infrastructure such as automated reference generation for our SDKs and APIs, improving docs search, and LLM optimization to enhance AI-assisted development workflows.

Develop docs tooling to improve writer efficiency and scale documentation efforts through linters, templates, automation systems, and enhancements to our Sanity Studio used for docs content.

Create and maintain technical documentation for Sanity's products, libraries, and APIs, ensuring clarity and adherence to our style guide.

Act as customer zero , ensuring our documentation meets developers' needs and enhances their experience using our products.

Collaborate with engineering teams to document new features and maintain technical accuracy.

Manage your projects in coordination with the team, adhering to deadlines and contributing to our documentation strategy.

Embrace new technologies and processes, sharing knowledge and driving documentation quality and innovation.

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET)

5+ years of experience in technical writing, developer relations, or software engineering with significant documentation responsibilities

Strong web generalist with proficiency in TypeScript, React, and modern web development

Experience with Next.js and ideally headless CMS platforms (Sanity experience is a plus)

Deep understanding of developer workflows, API documentation, and SDK design

Excellent writing skills with the ability to explain complex technical concepts clearly

Builder mindset - you see documentation as code and enjoy automating repetitive tasks

Collaborative spirit - you thrive working with engineers, designers, and product managers

User-focused approach - you obsess over developer experience and measure documentation success

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.