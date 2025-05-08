At Sanity.io, we are changing how forward-thinking companies like Anthropic, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Linear create digital experiences. Our content operating system replaces rigid legacy CMS solutions with a flexible, developer-first platform that gives engineers complete control to build without restrictions.
The Documentation team is responsible for ensuring developers can discover, learn, and succeed with Sanity. We need exceptional documentation that not only teaches but also demonstrates the technical excellence and developer experience that sets Sanity apart.
In this role, you'll bridge the gap between technical writing and engineering to further develop our documentation into a world-class developer resource. You'll create documentation that developers love while building the tools and systems that make our documentation site (sanity.io/docs) a showcase of what's possible with Sanity.
Your work will directly impact developer success, reduce support burden, and serve as both a learning resource and a reference implementation for what developers can achieve with our platform. You'll work at the intersection of content and code alongside two other technical writers, ensuring our documentation is as powerful and flexible as the platform it describes.
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.
