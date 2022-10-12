We're looking for a Senior Engineering Manager to drive the evolution of Sanity’s content authoring experience.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a content platform that’s replacing traditional and headless CMSes in digital solutions at organizations like Spotify, Figma and Stack Overflow.

By treating content as data and enabling customers to create tailored content authoring experiences, modern organizations use Sanity to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, Twitter, and Medium founders, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital products stack.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a senior engineering management leader you’ll be responsible for building a robust, engaged team, and delivering outstanding experiences where editors build, collaborate and coordinate the authoring of structured content. Together with the product manager and designer of the team, you will own the strategy, roadmap, and execution to make editors successful.

By growing your team and building creative features in the core product you’ll deliver value to our customers, and our wide-reaching ecosystem of developers.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. You'll have a passion for supporting the development of your team. You'll empower them to hit their goals and deliver results. With them, you'll build out excellent work practices to consistently deliver high quality customer value.

Your greatest responsibility will be looking after the individuals reporting to you, mentoring and supporting them in their professional development, unlocking their potential, and challenging them to step outside their comfort zone to grow and excel.

Own the strategy, roadmap, and execution together with the product manager and designer.

Influence Sanity’s and the industry’s strategic direction.

Set the standard for your team to ensure consistent, sustainable delivery, and manage expectations and visibility of work.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

Under your leadership your team will take ownership for their work streams. Working with our design and product management teams to influence the direction of the product. Planning the steps and scope to get us there.

This may be you:

5+ years engineering leadership experience in the form of an engineering/development manager position.

Experience working closely with designers and with the implementation of demanding user interfaces for non-technical users.

Excellent JavaScript skills, knowledge of the browser as a platform, and a familiarity with React and general front-end development.

Computer science mind-set and ability to understand the complex requirements of building not just a user facing application, but also a toolkit that our customers in turn use to build their user interfaces.

Good to have

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working with remote teams.

Experience leading open source projects.

Hands-on experience with modern web application development and delivery (JavaScript, React, and related toolchains).

Startup experience.

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

Location: You will be based remotely on the East Coast, US or Europe.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.