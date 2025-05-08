At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.
As an engineer working on AI applications at Sanity, you will be at the forefront of the AI-driven evolution in content management. You’ll join a small, cross-functional team (working closely with a designer, product manager, and another engineer) to imagine and build the next generation of AI-powered features and agents for the Sanity platform, leveraging new and emerging AI products and tools.
In this role, you will use AI technology to build practical product capabilities that help our users. You will focus on building AI-driven features and agents – for example, leveraging LLMs to infer structure from unstructured content, and enhancing our Model Context Protocol (MCP) server to enable deeper AI integration with Sanity’s content platform. This is a highly collaborative and hands-on position: one day you might be prototyping a new content-aware AI agent, and the next day you’ll be shipping a polished feature that thousands of users rely on. If you’re excited about solving complex problems at the intersection of content and AI (and charting new territory in the process), then this role is for you.
Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!
Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.