Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

You’ll join a globally distributed People team as our first dedicated HR Business Partner, reporting directly to the VP of People. Together, we support a swiftly growing company: today, we’re about 140 employees and expect to grow to around 200 people in the next 12 months. Sanity is remote-first, with hybrid offices in San Francisco and Oslo, Norway, and many remote employees in between. As a People Team, we have established some great foundational practices so far, and our goal this year is to iterate for scale.

You will be a trusted partner across the organization, especially to our management team, providing coaching and proactive support for everything from performance management to employee relations to organizational thought-partnership. You will support People Programs such as performance reviews and calibrations, and you will help identify ways to further develop our teams.

Develop and foster relationships across the organization; partner closely with the management team to gain a deep understanding of their teams and areas ripe for development.

Work in partnership with the People Leadership & Core Management team to develop growth frameworks that balance consistency across the organization and appropriate nuance by department.

Act as the primary point of contact for employee relations, performance management, and investigations.

Support our current annual and mid-year performance review periods and discover ways for us to develop our processes as a growing organization.

You must be based on the East Coast of the US for this role. This is a fully remote position with occasional travel to San Francisco and Oslo, Norway.

6-8 years of progressive experience working as HRBP with at least 3 years within a start-up environment; SaaS experience is a big plus.

Experience working within a global environment - we have employees across 12 different countries!

Direct experience leading employee relations conversations, conducting and documenting investigations.

Hands-on experience supporting and coaching Manager, Sr. Manager, and Director level employees with a wide range of management experience (first-time managers, etc.).

Experience facilitating Performance Evaluations; hands-on experience using CultureAmp, Lattice, or similar platform.

Experience building and implementing growth frameworks in partnership with Function Heads & Sr. Leaders.

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in the United States (East Coast/ET) .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.