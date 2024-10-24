We are looking to hire an experienced People Ops Generalist to shape & refine our global people operations processes

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

In this role, you will play a critical part in shaping and refining our people operations processes while supporting a diverse, dynamic workforce across multiple locations and time zones. As a Senior People Operations Generalist, you will be responsible for managing core People Operations functions such as onboarding, benefits administration, and employee relations, while driving process improvements and ensuring compliance with relevant laws and regulations. You’ll work closely with cross-functional teams to maintain operational excellence and continuously improve the employee experience. If you are self-motivated, thrive in a fast-paced environment, and are passionate about building scalable, efficient HR systems, this role is for you.

What you would do:

Core People Operations and Employee Support

Onboarding, Offboarding & Benefits

Manage employee onboarding and offboarding processes, administer benefit programs and assist employees with questions regarding benefits, systems, and company policies.

Payroll & Immigration Support

Collaborate with the Finance and Payroll team to ensure accurate payroll processing, including internal changes. Support immigration cases by coordinating with outside counsel, managers and employees to ensure timely completion of paperwork.

Employee Relations

Build trust with employees by resolving issues related to payroll, benefits, compensation, leaves, and other HR processes. Maintain a high-quality employee experience by responding to questions and concerns promptly.

Process Improvement & Compliance

Process Improvement: Identify opportunities to improve and scale existing processes. Assist with change management for various programs and initiatives.

Policy & Procedure Management: Assist in updating company policies and procedures. Ensure that all HR policies and programs comply with local, state, federal and international laws. Address non-compliance matters in a timely manner.

Record Keeping & Reporting: Maintain accurate employment and payroll records, reporting any discrepancies to the People leadership team. Stay current with HR laws and trends to ensure compliance.



Data & Reporting

HRIS Data & Analytics: Assist with people-related reporting and analytics using HRIS data. Turn data points into insights or stories to inform decision-making for leadership.

Tracking & Administration: Support the administration and tracking of People Operations policies and programs to ensure consistent implementation and effective management



About you:

Location : based in San Francisco or the Greater Bay Area

: based in San Francisco or the Greater Bay Area Experience : 5+ years of People Operations/Human Resources experience

: 5+ years of People Operations/Human Resources experience Skills : Strong written and verbal communication skills; ability to work confidentiality at all levels of an organization Excellent follow-up skills with the ability to follow-through to completion with a strong attention to details Ability to effectively and positively interface with a broad range of employees and deliver excellent employee support Ability to handle multiple priorities simultaneously and navigate in a rapidly-changing environment Ability to learn new systems quickly and create improved efficiency Knowledge of HR federal & state laws and regulations

:

In addition, this is a hybrid role that will require you to be in the office once a week and/or when other teams/core leadership are visiting.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Who we are:

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.