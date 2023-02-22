We are looking for a Senior Product Designer to lead design on our Enterprise Experience team. This role can be remote in Europe (specific countries), or on-site in Oslo.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Our largest customers handle vast amounts of content using bespoke implementations of the Sanity platform. The Enterprise Experience team offers innovative tools to monitor, manage, and evolve these instances. We are looking for a designer to help define and deliver these tools via efficient experiences without sacrificing elegance.

You will work alongside some of the brightest minds in the industry and lead design alongside your product and engineering management peers. As a designer at Sanity, you will also be part of our Product Design and UX Research team. Here you’ll experience regular design critiques, hone your craft, learn and share skills, and help raise the bar for design across the organization.

What will you do:

Lead design on the Enterprise Experience team.

Develop insights through tactical research with enterprise customers and stakeholders.

Work with your co-leads to identify opportunities your team can pursue.

Facilitate discovery to arrive at unique solutions to complex problems.

Define experiences that are exemplary in function and form.

Support the build process to ship high quality experiences.

Help manage the team along with your engineering and product manager peers.

Co-own the design system to continually improve UX quality of the Sanity product.

Continually elevate the quality of the team’s output through provocation and inspiration.

Help foster a culture based on Sanity’s values.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Product Designer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you:

Excited by the opportunity to empower people historically treated as second-class citizens when it comes to user experience.

Relentless champion for the user.

Able to think big but start small and move fast.

Adept at distilling and visualizing complex data to aid decision making.

Comfortable working with highly technical and business audiences.

Strong visual and interaction design skills.

Excellent communication, both verbal and non-verbal.

A working knowledge of best practices for design process at technology companies.

Experienced in discovery tools and methods, especially facilitation and tactical research.

Have worked on enterprise / B2B products.

At least 5 years as a product designer.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Location: You will work from our office in Oslo or remotely (in Norway and Europe (specific countries)).

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.