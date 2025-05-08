Senior Product Manager, Media Library

We’re looking for an experienced Product Manager to spearhead the evolution of our Media Library. This is an exciting opportunity to shape the direction of one of our newest product offerings.

At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

In this role, you will be responsible for owning the vision and roadmap for our new Media Library product. We launched this last year and it’s a key differentiator in our product offering - nobody else offers such a product within the Content space. Our goal is to evolve the Media Library to become a best-in-class DAM and have customers be deeply integrated into the Sanity ecosystem whilst managing their assets at scale. You’ll be working in a cross functional team with design and engineering - spearheading the evolution of our Media Library and bringing in new features that attract existing and new customers to our platform. This is a very new product and the opportunity to influence the direction and feel of it is massive.

Craft the vision and roadmap for Sanity’s Media Library - evolving the product where it is today to bring to life a fully fledged DAM in the future

Consider AI and workflow integrations into the Media Library to increase editorial efficiencies and bring the Content Operating System to life

Working closely with engineering and design to level up our Media Library experience and bring best in class features and UX design

Collaborate with leaders across engineering, design, and solution engineering to shape your product solutions.

Bring clarity and simplicity to complex systems, delivering intuitive interfaces for managing media

Communicate with customers and our wider community about the value of the Media Library and increasing our overall attach rate of it when customers are purchasing

Consider new pricing opportunities for enhanced feature sets within the Media Library

Measure and monitor the effectiveness of the Media Library, understanding the best ways customers upload, approve and manage their assets

Bridging the gap between our new App SDK, Studio and Canvas to build the ultimate content editing experience

Remote in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET)

You have a proven track record as a product manager, with experience working with platforms, data-oriented products, and developer frameworks

You are comfortable with JSON, API design, and technical product development

You have depth in experience with complex UX interfaces

Ideal - have had previous experience in the Media space, understanding complex workflows and ways that assets get managed in a business

You place client empathy at the forefront of your work, understanding the challenges and needs of developers and large enterprises

You communicate clearly, advocate for customer needs, and lead cross-functional teams towards innovative solutions

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.