We're looking for a Senior Product Marketing Manager to help evolve Sanity's narrative and enable our go-to-market team.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity is changing the way digital teams work with content to create modern digital experiences. The Senior Product Marketing Manager will be responsible for positioning and messaging Sanity, upleveling and evolving the message and content on key surfaces (website, sales deck), and collaborating with Product and Sales to enable our go-to-market team. You will be the expert on our audience, their pains and challenges, and how Sanity solves them — then you will translate that into compelling product messaging and content. This position reports to the CMO and collaborates with stakeholders across the company.

What you will be doing

Own product positioning and messaging creation, evolution, and execution in partnership with the CMO and PMM team across web, sales deck and other key surfaces.

Create messaging in collaboration with PM and PMM teams and other key stakeholders for the Sanity Platform

Enable the Sanity team, especially the go-to-market teams, with powerful and clear messages and product content for campaigns and the sales process.

Gather market and competitive intelligence

Create collaborative relationships and processes across product teams, sales, marketing, and customer success.

This may be you:

A product marketer with 5-10 years experience

Experience primarily focused on a technical product and developer audience .

. You have been a senior product marketer for a high-growth SaaS company with a technical product

You are an exceptional copywriter who translates technical concepts into compelling content

You focus on communicating value, not just describing features

You are the expert on your customer and their stories

You are an excellent writer and storyteller

You are a natural collaborator who creates visibility and co-creates with others easily

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Interested in learning more about our previous projects?

Presence : Broadcasting and showing where people are currently editing. Finding optimal ways of exchanging the information, rendering the indicators on page, making APIs to allow developers full control of the experience in custom input components and tools and similar.

: Broadcasting and showing where people are currently editing. Finding optimal ways of exchanging the information, rendering the indicators on page, making APIs to allow developers full control of the experience in custom input components and tools and similar. Studio v3 : Modernizing the studio codebase: building scalable API foundations, improving developer experience, allowing embedding Sanity into existing React codebases, identifying inconsistent and unergonomic APIs and improving them, migrating to TypeScript.

: Modernizing the studio codebase: building scalable API foundations, improving developer experience, allowing embedding Sanity into existing React codebases, identifying inconsistent and unergonomic APIs and improving them, migrating to TypeScript. Review changes: Visualizing what changed between revisions of a document in a way that is easy to understand, and allowing developers to build custom React components for displaying these differences.

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth

You will be based out of SOMA in San Francisco or remotely with regular visits to San Francisco. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance, and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program

Daily catered lunches and snacks 5 days a week in the San Francisco office

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.