We’re searching for an influential Senior Product Marketing Manager to own core positioning and messaging and set the bar for high-impact education and collateral for our customer-facing teams. Join us to help developers and content teams realize their customer engagement ambitions with the Sanity Composable Content Cloud!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform redefines the CMS market and changes how organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Senior Product Marketing Manager, you’ll curate strategic, brand and platform-level positioning and messaging that drives alignment across Product, Sales, and Marketing. You’ll be a close partner to customer-facing teams, leading product marketing planning and execution of enablement and collateral to increase seller confidence and effectiveness in bringing Sanity to our target market. Within the PMM team, you’ll play a crucial role as an integrator of the messaging your teammates deliver as part of product launch and adoption programs.

This role will report to the Director of Product Marketing and take part in defining the strategy to reinvent the content management category.

What will you be doing

Be an expert and primary steward of brand-level Sanity positioning, messaging, and value drivers; monitor for product, competition, or market shifts that warrant iteration.

Deeply understand Sanity’s ICP and core personas using primary and secondary research; monitor for product, competition, or market shifts that warrant iteration.

Package the strategic PMM work into consumable, actionable artifacts for use across Sales, Marketing, and Product.

Partner with Sales leadership to internalize their strategy and define the highest-impact PMM support. Create rituals and processes to maintain alignment and collaboration.

Equip the Sales team with curated, discoverable enablement and collateral to accelerate sales cycles and win more deals. Gather field feedback and iterate.

Create and own a customer marketing program to source customer proof. Write customer stories that celebrate and amplify the success they achieve with Sanity.

Provide distilled sales-facing competitive intelligence to de-position key competitors in the early stages of the sales cycle.

Author and co-create content (written, video, event, etc.) to build market understanding about Sanity for prioritized personas and use cases.

Support Marketing teammates with guidance for Sales activation of campaigns and product launches.

This may be you

7+ years of highly relevant PMM experience (explicit PMM title not required).

Experience in B2B SaaS, preferably targeting technical personas.

Proven as a trusted, high-impact partner to Sales/customer-facing teams.

Track record supporting sellers targeting mid-market and enterprise prospects.

Strong storyteller, adept at crafting strategy and writing copy for the market- and customer-facing content.

Excellent cross-team collaborator and communicator.

Results-oriented with strong attention to detail.

Able to effectively manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in the US.

Comprehensive health plans and perks, and open PTO.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.