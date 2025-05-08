At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

We’re looking to hire our next Sales Manager to support our growth. This is a role for a leader who thrives on execution in a rapidly scaling environment. You will be responsible for ensuring our Account Executives consistently deliver revenue results and that means building a disciplined outbound motion, creating repeatable processes that scale pipeline, and driving predictable growth. Your success will be measured in pipeline health, forecasting accuracy, and the ability of your team to hit targets quarter after quarter.

As a Sales Manager, you’ll oversee a team of Account Executives. You’ll bring structure to their work, setting clear expectations and ensuring accountability, while also providing the coaching and support they need to succeed. A core part of your mandate will be strengthening our outbound sales motion—helping the team prospect effectively, build pipeline coverage, and move opportunities through the funnel with consistency.

You’ll also play a key role in ensuring the business has clarity and predictability. That means bringing rigor to forecasting, monitoring conversion metrics, and intervening early when pipeline coverage is at risk. You’ll work closely with Marketing and Enablement to align on strategies that generate pipeline, sharpen messaging, and equip the team with the right tools. And you’ll feed insights from customer conversations back to the leadership team to help shape our go-to-market strategy.

You are a results-driven sales leader with 3–5+ years of experience managing Account Executives in B2B SaaS or technology sales. You know what it takes to generate pipeline and deliver consistent revenue. From your time at larger technology companies, you’ve seen what “great” looks like in structured sales organizations; from your time in smaller, faster-moving companies, you know how to adapt and execute at speed.

You set a high bar for performance, but you also know that hitting targets requires clarity, consistency, and process. You are direct, execution-oriented, and motivated by building systems that scale.

3–5+ years managing Account Executives in B2B SaaS or technology.

Proven ability to build and sustain structured outbound pipeline processes.

Track record of meeting and exceeding quota.

Strong pipeline discipline and forecasting accuracy.

Background in developer tools, content platforms, or product-led growth paired with enterprise sales.

Experience in both large technology companies and smaller, scaling organizations.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive stock options program and location-based salary

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.