We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Site Reliability Engineer to join our dynamic and innovative team!

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a Senior SRE at Sanity.io, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring our industry-leading platform's reliability, scalability, and performance. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, implement, and maintain robust systems and processes that enable seamless content management experiences for our users.

This may be you

Planning and implementing a global platform for delivering our software as a service.

Diagnosing and troubleshooting complex distributed systems.

Ensuring observability and analyzing the behavior of our stack.

Orchestration, deployment, monitoring, automation.

Participating in our on-call rotation.

Experience with SRE/DevOps tools, processes, and culture.

Analytical approach to designing, diagnosing, and optimizing infrastructure.

Experience with managing scalable, highly available, cloud-based applications.

Experience with infrastructure as code.

Experience scripting in one or more of the following languages: Python, Go, Ruby, Lua.

Experience building CI/CD pipelines.

You are comfortable dealing with incidents and outages and have built a practical, thoughtful communication style for handling high-pressure situations.

An open but considered approach to new technologies.

There are many roads leading up to being an SRE. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH on the East Coast in the US / Canada.

Comprehensive health plans and perks, and open PTO.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.