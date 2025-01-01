Senior Software Engineer (Agentic AI) - Creator Experience

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

In this role, you will explore the untapped potential of large language models (LLMs) within the realm of collaborative creative tools. Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of how AI can seamlessly integrate into collaborative environments, seamlessly bridging human creativity and machine intelligence. If you're drawn to the prospect of pioneering AI-assisted collaborative solutions that are as practical as they are transformative, we invite you to join us. The team has already shipped some exciting things (see Create, AI Assist & Embeddings Index API) and we are now working on shipping even more.

You will be working full-stack, using React extensively on the front end and Node.js on the back end.

Innovate in using LLMs for content creation and management.

Create delightfully efficient collaborative content creation tools in the browser.

Master prompt engineering for precise AI responses.

Collaborate with design teams to merge human intent and AI in intuitive UIs.

Develop robust systems for streaming LLM responses.

Utilize TypeScript, K8s - Go knowledge beneficial but not mandatory.

Work with other engineers to contribute to best practices and patterns for working with LLMs.

Based in Europe

5+ years in Software Engineering with a product/SaaS background

A naturally curious and creative problem solver

Detail-oriented with a structured approach. Expert in JavaScript and modern API-centric architectures

Passionate about LLMs and their potential. Skilled in software architecture with an eye for excellence

Experience with working with LLMs in a production setting is desired.

Collaborative, open-minded, and a communicator at heart. Knowledgeable in web development trends

Experienced in data modeling and solution design

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.