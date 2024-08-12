Senior Software Engineer (AI Engineer) - Creator Experience

We're looking for experienced developers eager to explore the untapped potential of large language models (LLMs) within the realm of collaborative creative tools.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

We're seeking developers eager to explore the untapped potential of large language models (LLMs) within the realm of collaborative creative tools. Our team is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of how AI can seamlessly integrate into collaborative environments, seamlessly bridging human creativity and machine intelligence. If you're drawn to the prospect of pioneering AI-assisted collaborative solutions that are as practical as they are transformative, we invite you to join us. The team has already shipped some exciting things (see Create, AI Assist & Embeddings Index API).

What you will be doing

Innovate in using LLMs for content creation and management.

Create delightfully efficient collaborative content creation tools in the browser.

Master prompt engineering for precise AI responses.

Collaborate with design teams to merge human intent and AI in intuitive UIs.

Develop robust systems for streaming LLM responses.

Utilize TypeScript, K8s - Go knowledge beneficial but not mandatory.

Work with other engineers to contribute to best practices and patterns for working with LLMs.

This may be you

5+ years in Software Engineering with a product/SaaS background.

A naturally curious and creative problem solver.

Detail-oriented with a structured approach. Expert in JavaScript and modern API-centric architectures.

Passionate about LLMs and their potential. Skilled in software architecture with an eye for excellence.

Brownie points if you have experience working with LLMs at scale.

Collaborative, open-minded, and a communicator at heart. Knowledgeable in web development trends.

Experienced in data modeling and solution design.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!



What we can offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Onsite in Oslo or Remote in Europe.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.