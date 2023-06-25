We’re looking for a Senior Software Engineer to work on building our Content Lake backend. You’ll be highly skilled in at least one back-end language, be an expert in SQL and NoSQL database technologies, and have a track record for operating distributed systems at scale.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a senior back-end developer on the Content Lake Developer Experience team, you’ll be responsible for building highly scalable, performant distributed systems providing our core content creation and querying capabilities.

You’ll be solving challenging scalability problems such as how to serve millions of requests a minute whilst keeping our content up-to-date and fresh. This could be via experimenting and exploring how to cache smarter, how to use our search store more effectively, or even write a novel indexing solution from scratch. To be able to do this you’ll have a deep understanding of database technologies and an ability to solve highly complex, ambiguous problems.

Building cutting-edge features such as Content Source Maps to enable our customers to harness the power of a composable content cloud. At the same time creating the Content Source Maps open standard to make it happen.

You’ll be a senior member of our team owning the technical direction and delivery of our work. You’ll have a knack to identify project risks and mitigate early, you’ll be able to break down work into sensible chunks for our team, you’ll drive work to completion, and you’ll balance the need to address technical debt and new feature work.

What you will be doing

Drive the design and development of valuable product increments

Lead critical incidents responses and fix our most complex defects

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer-reviewing others’ work, testing code, and championing our coding standards

Coach teammates and provide technical mentorship to level up the whole team

Retrospect and influence how our team works by recommending product or process improvements

This may be you

A proven track record of building and running distributed microservice applications at scale.

An expert in any back-end language, however, you’ll be required to write in Go and some Typescript / Node.js.

An expert in SQL and NoSQL database technologies

A compassionate, friendly human being that cares about and shows respect to the people you work with, as well as having empathy for our users

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking both verbally and in writing

Experience working at a product/SaaS company

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Software Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: You will be based in the Oslo, Norway office OR you will work remotely from Europe, OR you will work remotely from the East Coast in the US OR Canada.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.