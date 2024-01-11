We’re looking for a Senior Software Engineer to work on building our Content Lake backend. You’ll be highly skilled in at least one back-end language, be an expert in SQL and NoSQL database technologies, and have a track record for operating distributed systems at scale.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a senior back-end developer on the Content Lake Developer Experience team, you’ll be responsible for building highly scalable, performant distributed systems and providing our core content creation and querying capabilities.

You’ll be solving challenging scalability problems, such as how to serve millions of requests a minute whilst keeping our content up-to-date and fresh. This could be via experimenting and exploring how to cache smarter, how to use our search store more effectively, or even writing a novel indexing solution from scratch. To be able to do this, you’ll have a deep understanding of database technologies and an ability to solve highly complex, ambiguous problems.

Building cutting-edge features such as Content Source Maps to enable our customers to harness the power of a composable content cloud. At the same time creating the Content Source Maps open standard to make it happen.

You’ll be a senior member of our team, owning the technical direction and delivery of our work. You’ll have a knack to identify project risks and mitigate them early, you’ll be able to break down work into sensible chunks for our team, you’ll drive work to completion, and you’ll balance the need to address technical debt and new feature work.

What you will be doing

Drive the design and development of valuable product increments.

Lead critical incidents responses and fix our most complex defects.

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer-reviewing others’ work, testing code, and championing our coding standards.

Coach teammates and provide technical mentorship to level up the whole team.

Retrospect and influence how our team works by recommending product or process improvements.

This may be you

A proven track record of building and running distributed microservice applications at scale.

An expert in any back-end language, however, you’ll be required to write in Go and some Typescript / Node.js.

An expert in SQL and NoSQL database technologies.

A compassionate, friendly human being who cares about and shows respect to the people you work with, as well as having empathy for our users.

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking both verbally and in writing.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Software Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote in North America (East Coast/ET) .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.