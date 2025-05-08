Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Content Lake DX team, you'll be responsible for building highly scalable, performant distributed systems providing our core content storage and querying capabilities, serving millions of requests a minute.

Some of the things you’ll be focusing on are, AI powered search, intelligent caching, lightning fast performance and our open source query language GROQ.

Drive the design and development of new features. You’ll tackle ambiguous problems, rapidly iterate, and innovate on novel solutions that power the Content Lake.

Operate a high-scale distributed system. You’ll help ensure the reliability of our platform by instrumenting and monitoring critical systems with metrics, logs, and traces.

Measure, debug, and enhance performance across the stack. You’ll identify bottlenecks, tune system behavior, and drive systemic performance improvements.

Lead critical incident responses and resolve our most complex defects. You’ll own production issues end-to-end, from mitigation to root cause analysis and long-term remediation.

Continuously improve how we work. You’ll reflect on our processes and recommend product and operational improvements that make us better.

Foster a culture of engineering excellence. You’ll mentor peers, uphold high standards through code reviews and testing, and champion thoughtful, maintainable code.

Based in Europe or North America (East Coast/ET).

A proven track record of building and running distributed applications at scale, preferably at a product/SaaS company.

An expert in any back-end language; however, you’ll be required to write Go and some TypeScript / Node.js.

A deep understanding of SQL / NoSQL with experience optimising your queries

You have a natural curiosity about cutting-edge technology. You love to learn about the latest developments and apply them to your work.

You can clearly communicate the ideas behind your solutions and break big solutions into smaller chunks.

A compassionate, friendly human being who cares and respects the people you work with.

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.