At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As a backend software engineer, your role will involve delivering functionalities that drive the platform functions of Sanity, such as the management interface, billing/metering systems, identity management, and third-party integrations. You’ll also be responsible for our customers' developer experience when interacting with the aforementioned systems.

This team has a huge problem space to explore and deliver solutions to help Sanity and our customers excel in their respective domains. We’re all remote-first and highly experienced, motivated people with cross-functional backgrounds.

You’ll be building mostly on the backend side using Go and Node.js. The team is responsible for a few front-end components, so React and/or Next.js experience could be beneficial, but isn’t critical.

Work with your teammates to design and develop valuable product increments.

Own your code in production, fixing critical incidents and defects.

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer reviews, testing your code, and championing our coding standards.

Think about the future of our codebase by creating proposals for our team.

Improve how we work through continuously retrospecting and iterating.

Based in Europe.

5+ years of experience in Software Engineering.

Know how to build distributed microservice applications.

Build secure, well-tested, observable code.

Enjoy taking ownership of ideas from conception through to production.

Experience working with Go and PostgreSQL.

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking verbally and in writing.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

Nice to have:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform.

Knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript and Node.js.

Able to develop front ends using modern web frameworks like React or Next.js.



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.