At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

As part of Sanity’s Dashboard team, you will be responsible for creating and building our Content Operating System Dashboard, which combines our product offerings into a single software platform for a highly collaborative experience. You’ll work alongside a highly skilled and supportive team of developers, designers, and product managers using the latest web technologies (e.g., TypeScript, React, Node.js, React Router, Vercel).

Build user interfaces: planning and implementing delightful surfaces that touch multiple aspects of editorial experience.

Think about collaboration: Everything in Sanity reacts in real-time to changes in content. Every edit sends structured patches to the server and is applied to connected clients. Presence indicators show who’s editing what. This means our APIs are reactive - “fetch and subscribe” rather than “fetch and return”.

Debug and optimize: Keeping an eye on performance, figuring out the slowest paths, and building good patterns to keep the user interface snappy is important.

Learn and teach: With a huge community of content editors and developers using the product, you’ll have lots of opportunities to learn from what they are doing with Sanity and how we can make their lives easier. It also means there are opportunities to teach developers internally and externally about best practices and new approaches.

Continuously improve: There is always room for improvement. We want to improve our test coverage, make our APIs more robust, decouple state from UI, stay up to date with the latest dependencies… In other words: always improving the product.

Based in: Remote in Europe (UK or Norway) or North America (East Coast/ET)

A compassionate, friendly human being who cares about and shows respect to the people you work with and has empathy for our users. We want everyone to feel welcome in our community while using our product, regardless of who they are and what they already know.

Pragmatic. While we strive to make the best possible solutions, we also need to provide value to our users and ensure they are not blocked. This means that sometimes you will need to deliver an incomplete or imperfect solution, which we can iterate on over time, even though you might be tempted to hold off until it is “complete.”

Conscious about readable, maintainable code. Thoughtful comments, consistent coding style, and following the best practices and guidelines established by the team.

Advanced experience with React and at least one of the following frameworks: React Router, Remix, Next.js

Excellent understanding of core web and browser concepts; how CDNs work, how HTTP works, DOM and browser APIs, as well as core browser and API debugging tools

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing.

Strong opinions, loosely held. You have strong opinions about software architecture and tools, but you are open to listening to other points of view and committing to a path forward as a team.

Problem-solving skills with a result-oriented mindset.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills.

Bonus: You have used Sanity in production.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.