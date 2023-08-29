Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a member of the team working as a backend software engineer, your role will involve delivering functionalities that empower customers to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of their developers' experience with the Sanity platform. This will be achieved by ensuring that using, configuring, monitoring, optimizing, and overseeing the platform is a pleasurable and seamless process. This is a new team with vast potential and a huge problem space to explore. We’ll create features such as advanced real-time platform observability, content lifecycle management, and feature configuration & billing management. You'll be building mostly back-end services using Golang, with some simple UI components (on React) in the mix very occasionally. You’ll be working in a cross-functional, remote-first team made up of highly experienced, motivated people.

What you will be doing

Work with your teammates to design and develop valuable product increments.

Own your code in production, fixing critical incidents and defects.

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer reviewing others' work, testing your code and championing our coding standards.

Think about the future of our codebase by creating proposals for our team.

Improve how we work through continuously retrospecting and iterating.

There are many roads leading up to being a software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

This may be you

5+ years of experience in Software Engineering.

Know how to build distributed microservice applications.

Build secure, well-tested, observable code.

Enjoy taking ownership of ideas from conception through to production.

Experience working with Go and PostgreSQL.

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking both verbally and in writing.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

Nice to have:

Experience with Google Cloud Platform.

Knowledge of JavaScript/TypeScript and Node.js.

Able to develop front ends using modern web frameworks like React.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in Europe, located in one of the following countries: Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Spain or the United Kingdom.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.