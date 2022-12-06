We're looking for a senior software engineer to work with open source to build developer tools for the modern web.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Sanity is made to be extended both through its editing environment and its best-in-class APIs.

As a senior full-stack engineer on the Ecosystem team, you will make sure that Sanity is a joy to use for other developers:

Create and maintain excellent integrations with core frameworks and services.

Enable other developers to build product extensions and share their code with our ecosystem.

Evolve how we make it easier for developers to leverage structured content.

Among existing integrations for Sanity.io, you will find services like Vercel, Shopify, Cloudinary, Algolia, Netlify, and frameworks like Next.js, SvelteKit and Vue.

What you will be doing:

Pioneer, create and maintain high quality tooling for building with structured content.

Apply a product mindset to software engineering to enable world class developer experience when building with Sanity.

when building with Sanity. Work with your colleagues in taking product requirements to turn them into increments that ship.

Collaborate with companies in the modern web ecosystem to make our services easier to use with theirs.

Communicate across our organization and community to understand how our integrations are used.

Using tools like Typescript, JS transpilers, and esm. Knowing some Go is a plus, but not a necessity.

This may be you:

5+ years of experience in Software Engineering.

A curious, creative problem solver that always wants to learn.

Structured with a strong attention to detail.

Experience working at product/SaaS companies.

Excellent JavaScript skills.

An understanding of modern API oriented system architectures.

Experience with open source development and working in the open.

Care deeply about developer experience.

Excited about the web as a medium.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations. You know what good looks like when it comes to building great software products.

Open-minded, and enjoy collaboration with both designers and other developers.

Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem.

Some experience in data modelling and solution design.

There are many roads leading up to being a software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

Location: You will work remotely from the East Coast Time zone in the US. We won't be considering people in other time zones in the US for this role.

We won't be considering people in other time zones in the US for this role. Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.