Join our Growth team as a Senior Software Engineer and help us build great product experiences using the latest web technologies to drive real business impact.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As part of Sanity’s Growth team, you’ll leverage A/B testing, experimentation, user research, and rapid iterations to drive acquisition, activation, and monetization within our product. You’ll work alongside a highly skilled and supportive team of developers, designers, and data analysts and touch a wide range of product surfaces using the latest web technologies (e.g. TypeScript, React, Node.js, Next.js, Vercel).

In Growth, we understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we, therefore, value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate – giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

What you will be doing

Devise product experiments from ideation to production, with the velocity and quality needed to move key business metrics.

Improve user experiences across various product surfaces in collaboration with multiple teams and functions.

Work across the stack – from building polished user interfaces with React to setting up API endpoints and writing queries to analyze experiments results.

Make data-informed decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iterations.

Work with a wide range of technologies and platforms, including React, TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, Rudderstack, Amplitude, GrowthBook, BigQuery, Vercel, and GCP.

This may be you

Software engineer with 5+ years experience from high-growth companies, and 2+ years of experience working in a growth-focused role or team.

Curious and adept technology generalist who can work efficiently across the stack with a variety of languages and technologies.

Comfortable with rapid A/B testing of product flows and have a deep understanding of experimentation methodologies.

Write maintainable and high-quality HTML, CSS, JavaScript/TypeScript, and React code, with an eye for good design and UX.

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and results – prioritizing business impact over perfection.

Empathic and effective communicator of ideas, technical decisions, and feedback – both in writing and during real-time communication.

Enjoy collaborating in a cross-functional team to reach common goals – committed to learning from, growing and helping others.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior Software Engineer in Growth. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Location: Remote/WFH in Europe or on the East Coast in North America.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.