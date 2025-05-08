Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.
As a senior software engineer on the Runtime team, I was responsible for Sanity’s Blueprints IaC and Functions products. You’ll be responsible for helping define technical direction, guiding architecture, and building stable, performant, scalable solutions at high velocity. You’ll work primarily on backend systems (Node.js, TypeScript, Go) and collaborate closely with a highly skilled and supportive team of engineers, designers, and data analysts.
Blueprints and Functions are new initiatives that are key to the Content Operating System strategy. As linchpins of Sanity’s new product efforts, we understand that this work requires a balance of speed, careful consideration, and pragmatism. We ship fast and iterate constantly.
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.
