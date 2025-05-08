Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

As a senior software engineer on the Runtime team, I was responsible for Sanity’s Blueprints IaC and Functions products. You’ll be responsible for helping define technical direction, guiding architecture, and building stable, performant, scalable solutions at high velocity. You’ll work primarily on backend systems (Node.js, TypeScript, Go) and collaborate closely with a highly skilled and supportive team of engineers, designers, and data analysts.

Blueprints and Functions are new initiatives that are key to the Content Operating System strategy. As linchpins of Sanity’s new product efforts, we understand that this work requires a balance of speed, careful consideration, and pragmatism. We ship fast and iterate constantly.

Collaborate closely with Principal Engineers, the project EM/PM, others in the product org, and technical leaders across the company.

Define technical direction and make architectural decisions in building scalable, secure, reliable systems at high velocity.

Align with tech leads across product teams to collaborate on infrastructure as code implementations and ensure cohesive technical strategy and knowledge sharing.

Support and mentor team members through technical reviews, feedback, and pair programming.

Make informed decisions based on customer research, broad knowledge of industry standards in IaC and stateless compute, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Work with a wide range of technologies including Node.js, TypeScript, Go, PostgreSQL, and more.

Based in the United States or Canada.

Software engineer with 5+ years of experience, having previously worked in backend systems engineering.

Proven track record of designing and building APIs and microservices, preferably with proficiency in Node.js.

Curious and adept technology generalist, who can occasionally work efficiently across the stack.

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and results, prioritizing impact over perfection.

Empathic and effective communicator of ideas, technical decisions, and feedback – both in writing and during real-time communication.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Salary Range: $165k - $195k annually. Final compensation within this range will be determined based on the candidate’s experience and skill set.

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.