Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

The Sanity App SDK team is seeking a motivated developer to help build a best-in-class content application authoring experience. This team is responsible for building and maintaining the App SDK project.

Read more about it here: https://www.sanity.io/app-sdk

This role involves collaborating with internal and external stakeholders to facilitate the development of their desired content applications. Daily responsibilities include maintaining key tools like Groq.js, Typegen, our CLI, and HTTP client.

The ideal candidate has a deep understanding of systems programming as it applies to client-side state management and hooks. They should be able to contribute to our large-scale TypeScript codebase, which supports developers in building applications that integrate seamlessly with the Sanity platform.

Collaborate closely with Principal Engineers, the project EM/PM, others in the product org, and technical leaders across the company.

Define technical direction and make architectural decisions in building scalable, secure, reliable systems at high velocity.

Support and mentor team members through technical reviews, feedback, and pair programming.

Make informed decisions based on customer research, broad knowledge of industry standards in front end components, systems design, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Work with a wide range of technologies including TypeScript, React, Vite, and Zustand.

Based in the United States or Canada

Software engineer with 5+ years of experience, having previously worked in React, Typescript and Open Source Software

Display mastery of TypeScript, React, HTML, CSS. Previous experience with GO is a plus

Outstanding communication skills, both verbally and in writing

Problem-solving skills with a result-oriented mindset

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Structured with a strong attention to details

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.