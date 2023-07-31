We're looking for an experienced Senior Engineering Manager to lead and grow a software engineering team that is responsible for helping our customers unlock the value of using structured content strategically and at scale.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern content platform that replaces traditional and headless CMSes to support the creation of novel digital solutions for organizations like Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, Skims and Shopify.

By treating content as data and enabling customers to create tailored content authoring experiences, modern organizations use Sanity to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, Twitter, and Medium founders, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital products stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a senior engineering management leader, you’ll be responsible for building and inspiring strong, engaged teams and delivering outstanding experiences for our customers. This role focuses on building high-value systems for our enterprise customers and our community. In this role, you will help technology leaders in any industry, at any scale and maturity level, excel at their jobs by providing capabilities to oversee, manage, and control the use of Sanity so they successfully deliver on the needs of their businesses. The personas your team will focus on are Architects, Product Owners, and Technical Leads. We plan to help them be successful at understanding value, managing, and operating Sanity for their projects and across the organization.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. You'll have a passion for supporting the development of your team and empowering them to hit their goals and deliver results consistently.

You’ll also be joining a small and talented group of engineering managers who are working together to shape the culture of our Engineering organization and build practices to help Sanity develop a reliable, scalable, and intuitive platform for our customers and community.

What you will be doing

You will build highly effective teams by mentoring and supporting them in their professional development, unlocking their potential, and challenging them to step outside their comfort zone to grow and excel.

Lead a team that owns all the management and operations components and user experiences of Sanity and cross-cutting capabilities such as roles and permissions, metering (for billing), and usage reporting/analytics (a new space to be developed!).

You will influence and shape the technical direction of your team, striking a healthy balance between new feature development, and investments in scaling, devops and technical debt.

Own the strategy, roadmap, and execution together with your product management and design partners.

Influence Sanity’s and the industry’s strategic direction.

Set the standard for your team to ensure consistent, sustainable delivery and manage expectations and visibility of work.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering to build a strong engineering org, facilitate teamwork, and establish processes that can scale as we do.

This may be you

5+ years of engineering leadership experience, along with experience working as a software engineer/developer.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company as a senior software engineering manager or software engineer.

Experience working closely with product managers and designers to deliver demanding user interfaces for technical and non-technical users.

Excellent technical skills in front-end and full-stack solutions.

Computer science mindset and ability to understand the complex requirements of building not just a user-facing application but also a toolkit that our customers, in turn, use to build their user interfaces.

Good to have

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working on analytics/data products.

Experience working with remote teams.

Experience working in Go and JS/Typescript.

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking both verbally and in writing.

Startup experience.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

What we offer

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Growth opportunities to take on a larger remit over time.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

Remote/WFH in North America (Eastern time zone) or in Europe in one of the following countries: Norway, Sweden, Estonia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands.

Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

*Compensation range for this role is varies depending on experience, region/location.