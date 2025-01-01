Senior Software Engineering Manager - Core & Growth

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

As the Engineering Manager for Core and Growth, you will lead a team focusing on the central hub for Sanity’s Content Operating System and its various apps, as well as our product growth initiatives. This role involves building a compelling onboarding experience to Sanity across a growing suite of apps, investing in product led growth initiatives to drive product acquisition, engagement and monetization, and working across the engineering org to reimagine Sanity’s Core UI as well as our CLI and other developer focused tooling.

Your role will involve working closely with a PM and a design partner, while leading a highly skilled and supportive team of engineers and data analysts. You will define the technical direction for your team to build secure, scalable solutions at high velocity. You'll establish best practices, mentor engineers in the team and make data-informed decisions. This role also involves collaborating closely with other leaders and teams that build apps and experiences to plug into the Core UI and CLI.

To ensure high velocity in the team, we leverage feature flags, A/B testing, user research and rapid iterations. We understand that the vast majority of experiments fail, and we therefore value speed, creativity, and pragmatism above all. We ship fast and iterate – giving you the freedom to experiment and test out new ideas and technologies.

Your team will work across the product and stack using the latest technologies (TypeScript, Next.js, React, Node.js, Go). Some of the things we’re working on include a reimagined UX for building apps on our Content Operating System, a UGC marketplace, real-time product data pipelines to personalize new users’ onboarding experiences, behavior-based in-app communication channels, seamless access sharing and authentication, high-converting check-out flows with personalized upsell offers, and re-imagining how the CLI experience should be for a dev tool.

Build a highly effective team by mentoring and supporting them in their professional development, unlocking their potential, and challenging them to step outside their comfort zones to grow and excel.

Own the strategy, roadmap, and execution in partnership with the product manager and designer.

Define technical direction and help your team make architecture decisions to build scalable and secure product experiences at high velocity.

Align with technical leaders across product teams to ensure cohesive technical strategy and knowledge sharing.

Make data-informed decisions based on user research, experimentation, and rapid iteration.

Set the standard for your team to ensure consistent, sustainable delivery, and manage expectations and visibility of work.

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do.

Support a team working with a wide range of technologies: React, TypeScript, Next.js, Node.js, Go, PostgreSQL, Rudderstack, Amplitude, GrowthBook, BigQuery, and DBT.

Based: Remote in Europe (GMT, GMT+1) or in the United States or Canada (Eastern Time/ET only)

4+ years of engineering leadership experience and 5+ years of software development experience.

Solid technical skills to support developers in building both front-end and full-stack solutions, including APIs and microservices using React, TypeScript, Node.js and Go.

Thoughtful problem solver with the ability to quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and results – prioritizing business impact over perfection.

Empathic and effective communicator of ideas, technical decisions, and feedback – both in writing and during real-time communication.

Ability to understand the complex requirements of building not just a user-facing application but also a developer toolkit that our users, in turn, use to build their own user interfaces.

Strong sense of good design/UX, with experience collaborating with a design partner.

Bonus: Experience from a rapidly growing SaaS startup, experience from a Growth team, and/or previous founder/founding engineer experience.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.