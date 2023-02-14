Sanity is looking for a Senior Solution Engineer excited to help customers understand the value of structured content and how it empowers memorable experiences.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role

As a Solution Engineer at Sanity you will help prospects, customers and partners understand the full value of Sanity. This ranges from product demonstrations and onboarding programmes to workshops, working alongside the sales and customer engagement teams.

Your team will develop the necessary tools and materials to educate on all technical aspects and architecture, which lead to robust, sustainable and performant implementations.

The role supports the sales process where you will run product demos highlighting the capabilities Sanity provides and translate requirements into creative solutions.

The Solution Engineer role is championing and advocating for Sanity as a platform for structured content and is able to communicate this to various stakeholders on the customer side or with partners.

You are likely to be self-driven, enjoy working in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment, and enjoy helping customers to be successful with their implementations. You are passionate about content and how technology can unlock value in the content space.



What will you be doing

Product demonstrations to prospective customers, partner organizations to support the sales process and agency partnerships

Educate Sanity users about the technical capabilities of the product and the philosophy and value of Structured Content

Develop and maintain showcase implementations and enablement programs

Share engineering knowledge and best practices on how to successfully implement Sanity across various verticals and use cases

Respond to technical parts of RFP processes and support internal teams understand technical aspects of Sanity

Represent clients' requests and requirements towards the internal product team

Interact with Client Success Managers, Sales, Business Development, Marketing and Product functions and align on common goals and objectives

Work together with the Head of Solution Engineering

This may be you

5+ years of experience in Sales/Solution Engineering

Excellent presentation and communication skills, verbal and written

Experience in decoupled enterprise technology architectures

Excellent coding skills (mainly Javascript, React, APIs, JSON, and Git) to represent the capabilities Sanity offers in product demos and architectural support for clients

Versed about existing trends in code development (i.e. frameworks, technology landscape, infrastructure)

Solution-oriented, creative mindset

Autonomous and structured

There are many roads leading up to being a Solution Engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Location: You will work from our office in Oslo or remotely (in Norway and Europe (specific countries)).

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects our product's globally diverse audience. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.





Apply for the position here

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.

*Compensation range for this role varies depending on experience, region/location.