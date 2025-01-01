Senior Support Engineer

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

We are looking for an experienced support engineer that loves helping people through their technical hurdles. Our fast-growing enterprise customer base and developer community consist of a wide range of people solving different problems with various frameworks and technologies. To us, it’s important to foster an inclusive and friendly environment and a space where people of different experience levels feel comfortable asking for help. You will have an important presence, interacting with developers from across the world.

As our user base grows larger and, with it, the volume of questions and feedback, we also believe it’s important to build tooling, infrastructure and processes to help us incentivize community and customer self-reliance, make it easier to follow up conversations and to pull useful signals out from the activity.

Work closely with our Enterprise customers to resolve technical issues and answer questions

Troubleshoot bugs, create reusable code snippets, and produce minimal reproducible examples of issues

Develop standard solutions, author self-serve resources, and improve documentation where needed

Be the customer’s voice and use people's feedback to help improve our product

Support Customer Solutions and Sales teams with customer data and technical guidance in pre-sales activities

Build and maintain support infrastructure, tooling, and workflows

Take part in Sanity’s developer community rotation and help answer questions

Liaise between customers and internal teams during incidents and escalations

Continuously research best practices and learn existing and upcoming features of Sanity's content platform

Remote in the United States or Canada

Exceptional communication and organizational skills

4+ years of technical developer support and hands-on experience using JavaScript, TypeScript, and front-end frameworks like Next.js

Experience debugging complex technical issues with other developers and end-users

Passion for helping others be successful and fulfil their potential

Demonstrated capacity to quickly learn new concepts and technologies

Self-starter who takes initiative and is energized when there is no obvious solution

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.