Senior Software Engineer (Backend) - Content Lake DX

We’re looking for a Senior Software Engineer to build Sanity’s Internet-scale content storage and distribution platform at the heart of our Content Operating System.

Sanity.io is the content operating system that replaces rigid legacy CMS, so forward-leaning companies like PUMA, Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, and Skims can create standout digital experiences for their customers.

As a Senior Software Engineer on the Content Lake DX team, you’ll be responsible for building highly scalable, performant distributed systems that provide our core content storage and querying capabilities and serve millions of requests a minute.

Some of the things you’ll be focusing on are intelligent caching, lightning-fast query performance, and supercharging the developer experience we offer through contributing to our open-source query language GROQ.

What you would do:

Drive the design and development of complex technical solutions

Work on ambiguous problems requiring you to rapidly innovate on novel solutions

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer-reviewing others’ work, testing code and championing our coding standards

Coach teammates and provide technical mentorship to level up the whole team

Retrospect and influence how our team works recommending product or process improvements

Lead critical incidents responses and fix our most complex defects

About you:

Based in North America (East Coast/ET) or Europe (Norway, United Kingdom, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Finland, Estonia)

A proven track record of building and running distributed applications at scale, preferably at a product/SaaS company

Have a passion for cutting-edge technology, you love to know about latest developments and apply them to your work

An expert in any backend language; however, you’ll be required to write Go and some Typescript / Node.js

Able to clearly and concisely communicate technical designs and thinking verbally and in writing

A compassionate, friendly human being that cares about and respects the people you work with

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

What we can offer:

A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Who we are:

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data, so it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.