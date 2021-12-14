Senior Technical Product Marketing Manager

We are looking for an experienced technical product marketing professional to help Sanity reinvent content management and become the ubiquitous content platform for developers and businesses alike.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Figma to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the role:

We’re looking for a results-oriented senior technical marketer to help design and execute on our product go-to-market strategy. You will work collaboratively across teams on strategic projects and manage our properties and channels to position Sanity as the best place to collaborate on and publish digital content. This role will report to the Head of Product Marketing and take part in defining the strategy to reinvent the content management category.

Working closely with developer relations, growth, and product, you’ll:

Create compelling content that resonates with our target audience, including blogs, newsletters, explainer videos, web copy, social media copy, etc.

Collaborate with stakeholders across the company to identify and address funnel optimization opportunities.

Own user communications to effectively onboard and activate those who sign up for Sanity.

Engage with our community to gather, summarize, and distribute product feedback internally to help us build the best possible content platform.

Drive strategy and execution of product and partner launches.

This may be you:

5+ years technical product marketing experience

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Results-oriented mindset with strong attention to detail

Exceptional organizational and time management skills

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Bonus points: ability to read and write code

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based out of San Francisco or work remotely in the US. You will also have the opportunity to work from our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods.

Parental leave, health insurance, and PTO days.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.