We are looking for a Senior Technical Writer to join our Docs team. This role can be remote in Europe (specific countries) or on-site in Oslo, Norway.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations like Nike, Sonos, Loom, Spotify, Figma, and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

Behind every great product is stellar documentation. This is especially true for a category-defining product like Sanity. We’re looking for a skilled technical writer with a firm grasp of web technologies and a deep understanding of the developer mindset. They won’t just create engaging documentation but also define the structure and tone of the experience within which it is delivered.

At Sanity, documentation isn’t an afterthought. It’s a core part of product development. As a technical writer, you’ll work alongside product teams as they develop features, collaborating with engineers and designers to make your content come alive.

We think of writers as designers — they craft content to address user needs. That is why you will report directly to the Head of Product Design and develop content in much the same way a good design comes together through investigation, iteration, and review.

This may be you

Help define the role of documentation within the larger developer experience — informing, onboarding, teaching, inspiring, and troubleshooting.

Develop the content strategy, structure, and processes needed to deliver on this role.

Create technical documentation, including onboarding guides, feature articles, and reference documentation.

Ensure documentation is up-to-date with the latest software releases and updates.

Maintain a comprehensive understanding of products and services to effectively communicate with novice and advanced users.

Implement processes that enable quality document creation and maintenance at scale.

Work closely with your fellow technical writer, project managers, and technical experts to gather information, coordinate roadmaps, and ensure documentation accuracy.

Collaborate with design and marketing to help make documentation more engaging — diagrams, videos, interactive embeds, etc.

Continuously improve the quality and effectiveness of documentation by identifying areas for improvement.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

This may be you

3-4 years of experience in technical writing for software companies. SaaS or B2B experience is a bonus.

Demonstrated ability to create engaging and accurate technical documentation using visual or interactive assets to boost effectiveness.

Handy with HTML and CSS and familiar with web development technologies like JavaScript, TypeScript, React, Jamstack, etc.

Knowledge of software development methodologies and processes.

Knowledge of instructional design principles is a welcome bonus.

Excellent communication and collaboration skills, including working with technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Strong attention to detail and ability to work independently with minimal supervision.

Bachelor's degree in technical writing, computer science, or a related field is a bonus.

There are many roads leading up to being a Technical Writer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

Location: You will work from our office in Oslo or remotely (in Norway and Europe (specific countries)).

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.