Senior to Principal Product Designers

Who are we?

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content platform that replaces rigid legacy content management systems so companies like Spotify, Figma, Riot Games, PUMA and Linear can create amazing digital experiences for their customers.

One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so it can be stored in a single source of truth but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Backed by Netlify, Vercel, the founders of Twitter and Medium, Heroku’s ex-CEO, and leading VCs like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, and Lead Edge Capital, Sanity is at the epicenter of the modern digital product development stack.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Read about our values and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

Why Sanity

It’s an exciting time to join! The company is growing, and our products are evolving and taking shape quickly.

What you’ll be doing

Partner with Product at a high level to strategically lead and shape your product area.

Iterate, experiment, test, and improve upon existing visual interfaces and user journeys.

Sketch and prototype with appropriate fidelity, working closely with a team of developers throughout the design process.

Utilize insights to guide decision-making, researching competitors, best practices, and state-of-the-art solutions.

Leverage design systems and guidelines while collaborating on their evolution.

Address a wide range of user needs and journeys, ensuring compelling and consistent experiences.

Work closely with cross-functional teams to achieve shared goals. Evangelize design and act as an example for best practices, inclusion, and quality.

Balance business impact with experience in your design decisions.

Advocate for user-centric solutions backed by data and research.

This may be you

You champion quality. You see ways that things can constantly improve and introduce the right-sized solutions to do so.

You’ve had practice building safe spaces for creative work to happen, and you tend to mentor others, setting the example for positive and quality work.

You collaborate well and enrich your team’s output, processes, and environment with a low ego.

With close to a decade of experience as a Product Designer, you already have a design process you readily rely on in discovery, user journey mapping, prototyping, and making informed design decisions.

In addition to tackling data-driven problems, you’re also comfortable with hypothesis-based thinking and experimentation.

Ability to tell the story of your work, build an empathetic user journey, and align stakeholders on a shared singular vision.

Thoughtful problem solver who can quickly and accurately understand context and break down complex problems into efficient solutions.

Able to find pragmatic solutions that balance quality, speed, and business impact.

Experienced in discovery tools and methods, especially facilitation and tactical research.

You thrive in collaborative, cross-functional team environments.

Skilled in visual design and in building consistent, intuitive, and reliable design patterns.

What we offer

A highly skilled, inspiring, and supportive team where long-term personal growth is encouraged and supported.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment.

A very global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers.

North America (West Coast/PT or East Coast/ET) or Europe .

. Comprehensive health plans and perks.

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Apply for the position here!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.