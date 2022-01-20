We are looking for a Senior UX Researcher to shape the research practice at Sanity—develop the principles, processes, and insights to help us innovate at scale.

Who we are

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.



Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Brex. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.



Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

About the role

This person will be responsible for building our body of user knowledge, up-leveling and evangelizing research across Sanity. They will work closely with product managers, designers, and various stakeholders across the organization to ensure that the user remains at the core of everything we do.





What you will be doing

Collaborate with partners, primarily in product management, design, and data science, to uncover gaps in our knowledge, and devise methods to fill them.

Design, recruit for, and run research studies such as surveys, interviews, usability testing, observations and diary studies.

Develop a research panel, and contribute to our continuous research practice—running studies outside the purview of current product work to level up behaviors and needs we may have not yet considered.

Generate insights and communicate results that are clear, compelling, and actionable.

Collaborating with stakeholders at various levels, and provide user input to guide the product and the business.

Build and maintain a research roadmap that works in concert with product teams.

Be an evangelist for user research within the company, and the industry at large.

Manage a research toolkit developed to serve our specific needs.





This may be you

At least 5 years of relevant design research experience, including both generative and evaluative research.

Excited about establishing and evangelizing a research practice at a small, scrappy company that is growing quickly.

Adept at translating the needs and motivations of a highly technical audience into actionable insights.

Equally proficient in strategic and tactical methods — just as good at getting a usability study done as a diary study.

Passionate about contributing to a product that impacts people and companies in profound ways.

Loves a good story, and appreciates great storytelling

Thrives when working with several small teams with varying needs.

As excited about learning as they are teaching, excel in an ever-changing environment.

At ease being the only researcher in the organization, in the near term.

There are many roads leading up to being a Senior UX Researcher. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!





What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

You will be based on the East Coast but you will also have the opportunity to work from our office in the San Francisco Bay Area and our office in Oslo (Norway) from time to time.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days (you must take an absolute minimum of 20 holiday days a year!)

Competitive salary and stock options program.





Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!



Apply to the position here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.