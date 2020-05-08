Site Reliability Engineer

Sanity.io is looking for an SRE to work with us in making Sanity a robust and global Software as a Service.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors is a testament to how we improve how people work with content all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Condé Nast to Burger King and MIT. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

It’s always peak hour somewhere: With infrastructure and clients spanning all continents, a Sanity SRE ensures that the solutions we build are scalable and fast, safe to deploy, and inspiring to use.

Our stack is built on a mix of the tried-and-tested and the bleeding edge. The core technologies we currently use include Kubernetes, Prometheus, ElasticSearch, PostgreSQL, NATS, Kong, and Google Cloud Platform.

The work involves working closely with our development teams in designing and building out an infrastructure that supports our global ambition to be the best platform for authoring, processing, and distributing content worldwide in real-time. That delivers on our independent developers' requirement of maximum convenience and value for effort, while also catering to our enterprise clients' needs for security, stability, and performance.

What you will be doing:

Planning and implementing a global platform for delivering our software as a service

Diagnosing and troubleshooting complex distributed systems

Ensuring observability and analyzing the behavior of our stack

Orchestration, deployment, monitoring, automation

Scaling our platform as we grow

Day to day operations of our platform

This may be you:

Experience with SRE/devops tools, processes, and culture

Analytical approach to designing, diagnosing and optimizing infrastructure

Experience with managing scalable, highly available, cloud-based applications.

Experience with infrastructure as code.

Experience building CI/CD pipelines

An open but considered approach to new technologies

Service Mesh experience is a plus!

Programming experience is a plus, but not required

There are many roads leading up to being an SRE. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

The position is fully remote, with the opportunity to work out of our bay area office.

A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Flexible hours and optional home office / remote-in periods

Parental leave, health insurance and PTO days

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Apply anyway!

Apply for the role here



