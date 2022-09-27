We’re looking for a full stack software engineer to work on building remarkable operational experiences for Sanity’s content platform.

Who are we?

Sanity.io is the fastest, most flexible platform for delivering content to digital devices and products. Our platform is redefining the CMS market and changing the way organizations collaborate and work with content. Our growing community of developers and editors proves we are improving the working lives of people all over the world.

Sanity is trusted by organizations from Spotify to Figma and Stack Overflow. That trust is based on our product’s ability to quickly create customized workflows and content models, drive a programmatic approach to content, and enable organizations to distribute structured content from a single source of truth.

Sanity is backed by ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Lead Edge Capital, Heavybit, Alliance Venture, Monochrome Capital, and prominent angel investors like Twitter and Medium co-founder Ev Williams, Netlify co-founder Matthias Biilmann, ex-CEO of Heroku Adam Gross and Vercel founder Guillermo Rauch.

We believe that you cannot build a great company without a great culture. Read about our values here and join us in building a diverse and inclusive team.

About the Role

As a full stack software engineer on the team you'll be responsible for delivering features that enable customers to maximize the productivity and agility their developers get from the Sanity platform, by making it delightful to operate, setup, observe, optimize and manage. This is a new team with a vast potential and a huge problem space to explore. We’ll be creating features such as advanced real-time platform observability, content lifecycle management, and custom entitlement & billing management. You’ll be building across the back end and front end using Go, JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js and React. You’ll be working in a cross functional, remote first team made up of highly experienced, motivated people.

What you will be doing

Work with your teammates to design and develop valuable product increments

Own your code in production, fixing critical incidents and defects

Contribute to a culture of engineering excellence through peer reviewing others work, testing your code and championing our coding standards

Think about the future of our codebase through creating proposals for our team

Improve how we work through continuously retrospecting and iterating

This may be you

3+ years of experience in Software Engineering

You have an overall understanding of modern full stack development but you may have a specialism in either the back end or the front end

Knowledge of how to develop modern front ends

Knowledge of distributed microservice architecture and API design

Know how to build secure, well tested, observable code

Enjoy taking ownership of ideas from conception through to production

Experience working with Go, JavaScript, TypeScript, Node.js, React

Experience working at a product/SaaS company

There are many roads leading up to being a software engineer. Our team is already a mix of self-taught and formally educated people. Don’t self-select out!

What we can offer:

You will be a part of a highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team, and work in an environment that encourages long-term personal growth.

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment in a company with a Nordic culture.

Location: You will be based in the Oslo, Norway office OR you will work remotely from Europe.

Paid parental leave, healthcare, and vacation days.

A healthy work-life balance. A balance in life is important to us, and we accommodate flexible work hours that allow for having a healthy work-life balance.

Competitive salary and stock options program.

Not sure you meet 100% of our qualifications? Have an untraditional background? Do apply anyway!

Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, or gender identity.