At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.
The Creator Experiences team is focused on making intuitive and delightful experiences for content creators that leverage AI to reduce toil and improve the experience of working with content at scale.
Sanity is the most flexible way to edit, organize, and distribute content. In this team, you will work on solutions that help collaborative content teams to utilise the power of AI in order to create, understand, and drive automations across large corpuses of content. Specifically, you will be working on Content Agent and Canvas. These two products build on the foundation of Sanity as an AI-native platform and play an essential role in Sanity as a Content Operating System.
Our Creator Experience team needs a manager who will support a team of seven engineers in continuing to innovate, leaning into the new frontier of AI and large language models (LLMs) with a focus on practical applications for our many customers.
This role requires a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains and an understanding of how the modern web works. We also seek someone with strong organizational and planning skills.
Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. As a senior engineering management leader, you’ll be responsible for growing a strong and engaged team to meet these challenges.
Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.
Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.
You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!
Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.