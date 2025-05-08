At Sanity.io, we’re building the future of AI-powered Content Operations. Our AI Content Operating System gives teams the freedom to model, create, and automate content the way their business works, accelerating digital development and supercharging content operations efficiency. Companies like SKIMS, Figma, Riot Games, Anthropic, COMPLEX, Nordstrom, and Morningbrew are using Sanity to power and automate their content operations.

The Creator Experiences team is focused on making intuitive and delightful experiences for content creators that leverage AI to reduce toil and improve the experience of working with content at scale.

Sanity is the most flexible way to edit, organize, and distribute content. In this team, you will work on solutions that help collaborative content teams to utilise the power of AI in order to create, understand, and drive automations across large corpuses of content. Specifically, you will be working on Content Agent and Canvas. These two products build on the foundation of Sanity as an AI-native platform and play an essential role in Sanity as a Content Operating System.

Our Creator Experience team needs a manager who will support a team of seven engineers in continuing to innovate, leaning into the new frontier of AI and large language models (LLMs) with a focus on practical applications for our many customers.

This role requires a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains and an understanding of how the modern web works. We also seek someone with strong organizational and planning skills.

Leading an engineering team at Sanity is about working with the product manager and designer of the team to own the strategy, roadmap, and execution. This is achieved by working with great people and creating an environment where your team can shine. As a senior engineering management leader, you’ll be responsible for growing a strong and engaged team to meet these challenges.

Helping a team of talented engineers to organize and prioritize their work for the highest impact

Supporting the growth and development of your team and team members

Working with your PM and Design partners to create a compelling roadmap and strategy for this team

Leading a team that creates market-leading visual editing experiences, leans into practical applications of AI, and improves tooling to build intuitive and delightful experiences for developers integrating Sanity into front-end frameworks

Influencing the direction of both Sanity and of modern web development and content operations

Work closely with the Head of Engineering, along with leadership in product management and design, to facilitate teamwork and establish processes that can scale as we do

6+ years of experience in Software Engineering and 1+ years of engineering leadership experience.

Strong organizational skills and experience with project management and planning.

You're excited about augmenting your own work with AI, whether it’s using tools like Cursor, GitHub Copilot, or building custom workflows. You see AI not just as a feature for users, but as a powerful tool to supercharge your own engineering velocity and creativity.

Hands-on experience with LLM APIs or AI-powered applications, including building evaluation pipelines and designing metrics for performance testing and evaluation.

Deep expertise in JavaScript, TypeScript, React, NodeJS, and a good grasp of web fundamentals and toolchains, and an understanding of how the modern web works.

Experience working at a product/SaaS company.

A curious, creative problem solver who always wants to learn.

Cares deeply about developer experience.

An ability to understand software architecture design considerations. You know what good looks like when it comes to building great software products.

Open-minded and enjoys collaboration with both designers and other developers.

Eager to share your thoughts on the web development ecosystem.

Good to have:

Familiarity with professional content production workflows

Experience building products with complex yet intuitive user experiences.

Experience working with remote teams.

Startup experience.

Not sure you’re exactly what we’re looking for in this role? Apply anyway!



A highly-skilled, inspiring, and supportive team

Positive, flexible, and trust-based work environment that encourages long-term professional and personal growth

A global, multi-culturally diverse group of colleagues and customers

Comprehensive health plans and perks

A healthy work-life balance that accommodates individual and family needs

Competitive salary and stock options program

Sanity.io is a modern, flexible content operating system that replaces rigid legacy content management systems. One of our big differentiators is treating content as data so that it can be stored in a single source of truth, but seamlessly adapted and personalized for any channel without extra effort. Forward-thinking companies choose Sanity because they can create tailored content authoring experiences, customized workflows, and content models that reflect their business.

Sanity recently raised a $85m Series C led by GP Bullhound and is also backed by leading investors like ICONIQ Growth, Threshold Ventures, Heavybit and Shopify, as well as founders of companies like Vercel, WPEngine, Twitter, Mux, Netlify and Heroku. This funding round has put Sanity in a strong position for accelerated growth in the coming years.

You can only build a great company with a great culture. Sanity is a 200+ person company with highly committed and ambitious people. We are pioneers, we exist for our customers, we are hel ved, and we love type two fun! Read more about our values here!



Sanity.io pledges to be an organization that reflects the globally diverse audience that our product serves. We believe that in addition to hiring the best talent, a diversity of perspectives, ideas, and cultures leads to the creation of better products and services. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, marital status, disability, or gender identity.